HOUSE HUNTERS have been left in stitches after finding a property online which shows a property for sale complete with a medieval bondage bed.

The four bedroom property located in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire has been on the market for a couple of weeks and was reduced in price last week.

The family home is now on the market priced at a reasonable £325,000 and appears to be a worthwhile investment for a family looking to call the Midlands home.

Medieval bondage bed. Credits: Haart.

Images show what appears to be a relatively normal family home until viewers get to the images of the master bedroom.

The home is filled with mostly modern interior design and several gadgets including large wall-mounted television screens and a spacious kitchen.

In the lounge, there are several pieces of medieval wooden furnishings complete with a coffee table, tv stand and a mirror.

The staircase showcases plush carpet over the wooden stairs with turquoise and white walls leading to several bedrooms upstairs.

The medieval theme continues inside the master bedroom where there appears to be a medieval stock at the end of the bed complete with leather straps.

The stocks appear to face outward towards a large television with the bed adorned with a character from the hit Disney film ‘Lilo and Stitch’.

The stocks come complete with two smaller holes which can fit a hand and a larger one in the middle to fit a head.

Although stocks were used for public humiliation, many online have speculated that the reason for these stocks could be sexual gratification.

Estate agent Haart described the property, saying: “The property enters into the entrance hall with access to the downstairs wc, living room with feature bay window, the kitchen that offers a large space perfect for cooking for friends and family, lounge with access into the conservatory that leads onto the large rear garden.

“Upstairs there are four generous bedrooms with one offering en-suite and family bathroom. To the rear there is a large laid to lawn garden that is perfect for entertaining friends and family and to the front off road parking leading to a single garage.’

A viewer of the property shared the listing yesterday with the caption: ‘I think maybe the bottom of the bed should have been covered before the photos were taken.’

The post has been liked by more than 500 people and has received dozens of comments.

One wrote: “Can you imagine growing up and that just being the furniture in your parents bedroom until one day you learn what it really is and die internally for the rest of your life?”

Another commented: “I see that they cropped most of the St. Andrew’s Cross out of the following picture.”

A third added: “BDSeMi detached….”

Another replied: “Wrong to ask if they’d leave the bed?”

Properties in Nottingham had an overall average price of £256,766 over the last year, according to Rightmove.

Estate agent Haart have been approached for comment.