A SCOTS awards organisation is en route to selling out in the lead-up to their annual awards conference which celebrates women in business across the globe.

The Women’s Business Club – a female-led organisation which uplifts and inspires businesswomen from across the globe – is set to host its annual conference and award ceremony.

The Edinburgh-based event will take place at the Royal College of Physicians on 9 October, where attendees will be joined by world-class speakers, interactive workshops and speed networking.

There will also be private pods made available for those seeking an intricate 15-minute session with an expert or impromptu sessions with clients.

However, the full-day event is anticipated to sell out quickly as nine award categories will be revealed to attendees, including:

C-Suite Award, Female Founder of the Year, Young Businesswoman of the Year, Startup of the Year, Sustainability Award, Customer Excellence Award, Employer Of Women Award CSR Award, and Champion Award.

In addition to the exciting announcements, there will also be a chance for attendees to create business relationships, with business experts on hand to answer expert questions.

There will also be a lunch provided for all in attendance, with a deliciously healthy finger food buffet.

The Women’s Business Club wrote online: “An exclusive opportunity to align with a well-established event that empowers women to succeed in business.

“Be inspired and challenged with an all-female lineup of experts to empower women to succeed in business.”

C.E.O Angela De Souza said of the event: “Our mission is to empower women to succeed in business and we are so excited to do this through our annual conference and awards event.

“From female led start-ups and established SME businesses to women in leadership and in the corporate world, we have something for every woman to be a part of and leave the day feeling inspired and empowered.

“We are proud to boast a fully female line-up of speakers and a room of Expert Pods who are ready to invest their time and talents into our delegates through 15 minute one-to-one Q&A and advice sessions.

“There is so much for you to get involved in.”

Tickets cost £165 per person, with a 20% discount for group bookings of five plus people.

Virtual guests can also attend the event for £45, and will be given the opportunity to upload their business material before and after the event.

They can be purchased through Eventbrite.