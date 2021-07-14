Incredible images show crafty families Lion King inspired beach artwork

A CRAFTY family from Bideford, North Devon have created an incredible piece of beach art inspired by the Lion King.



Leva Slare, 49, spent the day at Sandymere beach in Devon yesterday with her husband Dzintars, 52 and their two kids Emanuels, 12 and Elizabete, 10.



The family spent the sweltering afternoon at the local beach creating the large artwork out of a variety of pebbles and stones collected from the beach.



The arty family then spent four hours carefully organising a variety of shells and stones to create a large mural of a lion on the rocky sands.



The amazing pictures show the three metre long and one metre wide giant king of the jungle creation on the sand.



The Lion is pictured sitting proudly with his large mane made up of orange and grey rocks.



His large paws have been made from larger flatter pebbles and the creative couple have even included a long tail with the realistic tuft of hair at the end.



The duo created an impressively realistic creation of the three lions ahead of England’s final at the Euros over the weekend out of indigo blue mussel shells and ruby red stones.



The mum of two shared pictures of their creation to Facebook yesterday captioned: “The Lion King. As today is as hot as it is in Africa.”

Speaking today Leva said: “We created it yesterday at Sandymere beach in Devon. Together with my husband it took us about four hours.



“Ideas and inspiration come to us every day and in different ways!



“The lion is a symbol of strength, power, wisdom, royalty! Also our inspiration was Sunday’s football.



“Our two young children love watching Lion King and the Chronicles of Narnia, so it could be Aslan the Lion.”



“Yesterday was as hot as Africa, and the beach is perfect for this project, as it has a lot of yellow, brown, orange, grey and white pebbles which are perfect for this project.



“Usually we prefer to create local wildlife as it is close to our hearts.



She continued: “We do it for our well-being, physical and mental health and to keep children outside and away from blue screens!



“Our youngest son sometimes is very confused asking why others are not at the beach? I think children are spending too much time at home with their laptops.”

The pair have also created a seahorse, an eagle and some Celtic designs out of shells and stones in the past.



The amazing images collected over 300 likes on Facebook with over 50 shares and dozens of comments from social media users in awe.



Kayleigh Ann Drew complimented the art saying: “You guys are so talented!”



Anna-Marie Dover said: “So talented! I can also see this as a mural.”



Mika Clayton exclaimed: “I am really enjoying seeing what you create! You are very talented!”



While Jenny Chapman added: “Love this as my late husband loved big cat ornaments and my star sign is Leo.”