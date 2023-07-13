AURORA Energy Services has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer as it gears up for their first international acquisition.

Energy M&A expert Tom Smith will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at the Aberdeen-based start-up, which has already completed two acquisitions and is near to finalising a strategic US addition to its services portfolio.

The new COO’s wide-ranging experience in energy sector operations – from project management to business development and commercial roles across Europe, Africa and Asia – comes in handy for Aurora’s further acquisitions.

The company’s business plan is to create a £100m turnover international energy services provider over the next five years by providing services to the oil and gas sector and supporting energy transition to net zero.

Aurora Energy Services CEO Doug Duguid, left, with Chief Operations Officer Tom Smith.

Aurora is centred on the oil and gas sector but with an increasing focus on transitioning to renewables, targeting the wind, solar, hydrogen, carbon capture & storage, pumped hydro and waste to energy sectors.

The company launched in April 2023 with the acquisitions of long-established Scottish businesses, R&M Engineering of Huntly, and rope access and training specialist Inverness Access Training Services.

Mr Smith previously worked with Aurora owners Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan at EnerMech and PSL Energy Services when they grew both businesses into global concerns.

Doug Duguid said: “Tom has been in the energy industry a long time and has worked his way up the ranks which gives him an excellent insight into running a business from the ground up.

“Tom’s appointment as COO will give me greater freedom to develop the business by leading the charge into new territories and to identify potential acquisitions and new technologies which are beneficial to the Aurora service offering.”

Tom Smith commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved in an energetic and ambitious business which is focused on developing a ‘customer-focused’ reputation in the renewables and energy transition space.

“Aurora has huge potential and I am really looking forward to playing a key role in the company’s organic growth and international expansion.”