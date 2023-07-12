THE UK’s leading vessel operator has appointed a new strategic lead in Germany as it looks to grow the business and galvanise its offshore wind growth ambitions.

As European renewables lead, Caspar Blum will be the main focal point for North Star within the region, with a direct report into the business’ CEO, Matthew Gordon.

His appointment will support the business to realise significant opportunities in the region as more countries seek energy supply security through new investment in offshore wind.

The 135-year-old organisation is well positioned to leverage its shipbuilding delivery and seafaring expertise to provide its VARD designed, high-quality hybrid-electric service operations vessels (SOVs) to developers across the region.

North Star’s new European renewables lead based in Hamburg, Caspar Blum.

North Star aims to increase its fleet with the addition of 40 renewable ships by 2040.

In 2025, the first two of VARD 4 22 design – with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins – will be due for delivery.

At the moment, its fleet provides hotel standard accommodation and a logistics hub for in field technicians working on the wind farm’s construction phase, as well as supporting operations and maintenance campaigns once operational.

Mr Blum has more than a decade’s experience in the offshore sector, having spent 18 months as area manager sales & business development in Europe and Africa at his previous job.

As its market lead, he successfully developed and executed strategies for a number of the company’s SOV product lines, helping the technology firm to exceed revenue targets for 2022.

On taking up his role, Caspar said: “The firm’s commitment to being an offshore infrastructure support services leader aligns perfectly with my passion for renewables, innovation, and sustainability.

“I look forward to working with the team and putting my expertise and capabilities to good use driving renewable energy solutions to support our clients across Europe.”

North Star CEO Matthew Gordon added: “Hamburg is at the epicentre of European offshore wind operations and therefore the ideal place to start expanding our team to support our fleet growth objectives.

“Caspar has all the right attributes to help progress our business in Europe and is a fantastic addition to our team.”