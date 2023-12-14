Kelso Pharma announces new pharmaceutical partnerships

UK-BASED Kelso Pharma has concluded new pharmaceutical partnership agreements with two companies, PharmaPath and Valpharma.

The partnerships will add a new therapeutic area to the product portfolio of Kelso Pharma and its UK subsidiary, Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals (SAP), though the specific products are not being disclosed at this time.

PharmaPath, whose manufacturing site is located in the Greek capital of Athens, specialises in the development, supply and life-cycle management of high-quality generic solid oral dosage pharmaceutical products.

Kelso Pharma Chief Executive, Dr Tom Stratford and Managing Director UK, Mark Inker.

PharmaPath has a track record of collaborating with international companies, working with over 75 partners and servicing 45 European and international markets.

Valpharma, which has a manufacturing facility in Serravalle in San Marino and a facility in Pennabilli, Italy, has strong connections with the international industry with whom it partners to develop highly technological products.

Kelso Pharma is focused on bringing specialty medicines to the European healthcare markets, aiming to provide medicines that improve the lives of patients in a cost-effective and ethical manner.

The company is growing through a blend of company and product acquisitions, partnerships and organic growth in the UK and Europe.

The acquisition of Glasgow-based SAP in January 2022 provided a new UK platform and springboard for future sales growth for the business.

SAP’s brand portfolio already has four medicines in the UK healthcare market, including Acepiro (Acetylcysteine) which was launched earlier this year and is used to loosen mucus and to ease coughing up in cases of respiratory diseases with viscous mucus.

Kelso Pharma recently took the first step in its European expansion strategy by agreeing to acquire Italian specialty pharmaceutical company, Velit Biopharma (Velit).

Velit’s therapeutic focus includes: gastroenterology; dermatology; and women’s health, all of which are complementary to Kelso’s existing portfolio of medicines.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Mark Inker, Managing Director UK at Kelso Pharma, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to announce these exciting partnerships with the teams at PharmaPath and Valpharma.

“Kelso Pharma is committed to working with organisations that have strong values and a clear mission to help patients.

“Our partnerships with Valpharma and PharmaPath make complete sense for our business and we look forward to working with them moving forward and bringing these medicines to market.”

Melanie Wiegel, Chief Corporate Development Officer at PharmaPath added: “At PharmaPath, we are passionate about creating valuable partnerships with innovative pharma companies and our new collaboration agreement with Kelso Pharma is the perfect opportunity for this.

“PharmaPath has a strong track record of international partnerships and we look forward to working with the Kelso Pharma team as they continue their growth journey in the UK and ultimately across Europe.”

Alessia Valducci, chairwoman at Valpharma Group said: “Our newly established partnership with Kelso Pharma signifies an exciting new chapter for both businesses.

“With a history of forging strong connections and synergies, everyone at Valpharma is excited to work with the team at Kelso Pharma to bring important and valuable products to patients.”