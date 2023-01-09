Kelso Pharma, the growing UK based specialty pharma business, has appointed senior pharmaceutical executive, Mark Inker, as its first UK Managing Director.

A pharmaceutical company director with over 30 years’ experience in commercialisation of pharmaceutical and medical device products, Mark has built a strong track record for growing businesses in the sector.

His mix of strategic and operational management experience and ability to leverage internal and external relationships will be invaluable as he grows the Kelso Pharma business in the UK.

He brings a wealth of management experience gained through extensive market access and directing commercial sales and marketing operations for 31 product launches.

Kelso Pharma is focused on bringing innovative, value added, specialty medicines to the European healthcare markets, providing medicines that improve the lives of patients in a cost-effective and ethical manner.

The company is growing through a blend of company and product acquisitions, partnerships and organic growth in the UK and Europe.

Mark will work with the Kelso Pharma team to identify growth and expansion opportunities across the UK and help to lead Kelso Pharma’s first portfolio business, Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals (SAP).

The acquisition of Glasgow-based SAP in January 2022 provided a new UK platform and springboard for future sales growth for the business.

SAP’s brand portfolio already includes three medicines that are in the UK healthcare market with a further prescription product launch in early 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Kelso Pharma CEO, Dr. Tom Stratford, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark on board as the Managing Director of our UK operations here at Kelso Pharma.

“It goes without saying that Mark’s diverse and varied career across the pharma sector places him as one of the most well respected and innovative leaders in the sector.

“As we enter what is set to be a busy year for our growing business, Mark will help us to continue building key relationships and collaborations that will support our ambitions for growth in the UK and beyond.”

Mark Inker, added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Kelso Pharma team at such an important moment for the business.

“Having worked in the sector at a number of levels for over 30 years, I’m as committed and passionate as ever to building collaborative relationships through trust and creating environments for all of us to make a positive impact on the lives of patients.”