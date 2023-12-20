Scots distillers announces new visitor experience project in China

ANGUS Dundee Distillers has announced it is building a malt whisky distillery and visitor’s experience in Chun’an, China.

Construction work is now underway on the project, located in the picturesque setting of the Thousand Island Lake, an area popular for the exceptional natural beauty of its lakes and mountains.

Spanning a site of over 20 acres, the distillery’s design will integrate with the surrounding natural landscape and embrace the aesthetics of the Jiangnan Huizhou local architectural style.

Angus Dundee Distillers owns Tomintoul and Glencadam malt distilleries in Scotland.

The distillery will source the water from the Nongfu Spring to make the highest quality malt whisky.

The natural environment will also play a role in the maturation process, with plans for the world’s largest cave whisky maturation cellar within a mountain close to the distillery.

The stable temperature and humidity inside the cave will provide ideal conditions for storing and maturing whisky.

Brian Megson, Director of Angus Dundee Distillers, said: “This investment is a major milestone for Angus Dundee Distillers and builds on our existing presence in China, a whisky market which we regard as one of the most important for the future.

“We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources.

“We want to create one of the leading distilleries in Asia, combining world-class whisky production with an outstanding visitor experience.”

Angus Dundee Distillers produces single malt Scotch whiskies at Tomintoul Distillery, situated in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park in Speyside; and Glencadam Distillery in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries dating back to 1825 located in Brechin, Angus.