A SCOTS town is set to welcome a new whisky warehouse after planning applications were approved by Stirling Council.

The new storage scheme at Bandeath Industrial Estate in the town of Throsk will comprise of nine whisky maturation warehouses, a blend centre with associated tank farm, and an office building.

The development, built for Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD), is located within Stirling, with links to other IMD facilities and visitor centres at Glengoyne, Tamdhu and Rosebank.

Hoping to boost the local economy, the facility will create 40 jobs once the development is completed, whilst it is anticipated that construction work will employ 55 people.

CGI image of the predicted new storage wharehouse to be built in Throsk, Scotland.

Ian Macleod Distillers is an independent family-owned business whose ownership, operations, and headquarters are within Scotland.

The facility will provide additional capacity for the company’s existing distillery operations in Falkirk, Glengoyne, Tamdhu and Knockando.

Casks from IMD’s distilleries will be filled and matured at the site, before blended and single malt whiskies are transported by road tanker to their bottling facility in Broxburn.

Once packaged, the products will augment the Scottish economy, set be sold in the UK as well as exported to the USA, Europe, and Far East.

Commenting on the approval, Mike Younger, Finance Director for IMD, said: “This new development at Bandeath will provide additional capacity to support our operations across Scotland.

“Through broadening capacity in our supply chain there will be a clear benefit to the business as well as local and national economy.

“As part of our broader commitment to addressing climate change and delivering net zero, the facility will be highly sustainable and have minimal environmental impact”.

The site is close to the River Forth, which is rich in biodiversity.

The design of the new warehouse therefore aims to prioritise sustainability and high thermal efficiency, in order to limit their environmental impact.

Temperature control in occupied buildings will be managed using electrically powered systems, and where possible, local companies will be selected for the design and construction of the complex.

The planning approval is now subject to conditions and a legal agreement being signed.