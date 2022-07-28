A SCOTS drinks blender has become the official spirits partner of East Lothian’s biggest festival yet.

J.G. Thomson, the Leith-based purveyor and blender of whisky, gin and rum, has been announced as the official spirits drinks partner of Fringe by the Sea arts festival.

Fringe by the Sea runs in North Berwick from 5th to 14th August, and recently unveiled its biggest programme ever.

And now, a range of J.G. Thomson’s core drinks will be available across the site’s several bars including a collection of Malt Scotch Whiskies, Citrus Dry Gin and Bold Jamaican Rum.

The Fringe by the Sea festival is set to take place over nine days in August. (Image supplied with release by Beeline PR)

A special menu of artisan cocktails featuring JG Thomson spirits will also be available at the festival, which is expected to attract around 50,000 people.

In addition, J.G. Thomson will have its own pop-up shop and tasting bar offering festival-goers the chance to sample its spirits and buy full bottles.

Fringe by the Sea features a mix of local, national and international talent across music, literature, comedy, science, film and nature.

The line-up this year includes music from such names as Texas, The Happy Mondays, and the RSNO; comedians such as Frankie Boyle and Clive Anderson; and literary offering from the likes of Alexander McCall Smith and Val McDermid.

The main setting for the festival is the Belhaven Big Top in the Lodge Grounds in North Berwick, with pop up events at North Berwick Library, the Scottish Seabird Centre and around the town.

J.G. Thomson was originally a wine and spirits merchant with roots dating back to the 1700s.

It occupied the Vaults in Leith – the now home of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Ria Mcadam, Marketing Manager at J.G. Thomson said: “Our customers are discerning and looking try out new spirits tastes, whether that be small-batch Scotch whisky, gin or rum.

“Our outlook and approach is very much in line with Fringe by the Sea that brings art and culture to festival visitors through its broad programme of acts and events.

“We’re therefore excited to the official spirits drinks partner of the festival, and we’re looking forward to introducing our products to an even wider audience in the lovely setting of North Berwick, just down the coast from our home in Leith.”

Rory Steel, Fringe by the Sea festival director, said: “We’re proud of the programme we’ve put together for this year’s festival and we’re sure to attract crowds from nearby and further afield.

“We believe J.G. Thomson will bring a brand new element to the excellent food and drink offering we have at the festival, and we’re delighted to be partnering with such an innovative brand.”