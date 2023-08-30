The Benefits Of Choosing An Agency That Only Uses White Hat SEO Techniques 

No two SEO agencies are created equal and that’s not just down to how much they charge or how consistent they are at delivering superior results – but in their methodologies.

In this article we’re going to look at the benefits of working with an agency that only relies on white hat SEO techniques.

Let’s get stuck right in…

What is meant by ‘white hat’ SEO?

White hat SEO refers to any methodologies that help to improve your search engine rankings on a SERP (search engine results page) without compromising the integrity of your website. In other words, remaining within the bounds of the search engine’s terms of service – as defined by Google.

Black hat SEO, as you may have already guessed, refers to any techniques that are in clear violation of Google’s search engine guidelines. For example, buying thousands of backlinks or masking keywords on a web page.

And finally there’s grey hat SEO, which simply refers to a combination of both white hat and black hat methods (e.g., writing high quality content but paying for lots of links to point at it).

What are the benefits of working with an SEO agency that only uses white hat techniques?

Now that we have a clear understanding of what white, black, and grey hat SEO are, what are the benefits of working with an SEO agency that only uses white hat techniques?

There's no risk of penalization: the first and most obvious benefit of all is the fact that there is zero risk of penalization when you work with an above board SEO agency. While certain black hat techniques may indeed lead to quick results, Google is exceptionally good at sniffing out such practices and when they catch businesses in the act, it can be very damaging indeed.

They're clearly very good at what they do: any agency that needs to rely on black or grey hat techniques to get results in SEO is clearly not very good at what they do. Think of it like playing a game; anybody who needs to cheat to get ahead is obviously rubbish!

You'll sleep easier: it feels good doing the right thing. Especially when it comes to your business, if you are cutting corners with your SEO, you'll invariably feel bad about that fact, constantly worrying about being found out. With white hat SEO however, you'll never have anything to worry about.

You'll fare much better in the long-run: again, while black hat techniques may yield faster results, they often drop off almost immediately when you get found out. White hat SEO on the other hand will provide superior results over the long-term. If you're in it to win it, white hat is the way. Not only that, but how can you trust the business data that you collect if your entire campaign is built on lies?

You can trust their integrity: finally, one of the best benefits of working with an SEO agency that exclusively uses white hat methodology can be relied upon for having integrity. The fact is, if you work with an agency that is happy breaking the rules, just how much can you really trust them?

Conclusion: You can leave your white hat on

In conclusion, white hat SEO is the only way forward today. The reality is, Google is very good at sniffing out the rule breakers. Not only that, but Google actively rewards businesses with websites that are optimised in accordance with their search guidelines.

If you want to succeed and maintain your awesome online visibility, play by the rules, establish yourself as an authority, and provide your ideal customers with high value information. The rest will follow.