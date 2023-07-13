KILMARNOCK Football Club have launched a unique away kit inspired by the world-changing discovery of penicillin, made by Sir Alexander Fleming in 1928.

In tribute to one of two Nobel Prize winners educated at Kilmarnock Academy, the design of the 2023/24 away jersey carries the visual DNA of penicillin with crimson red and a cyber blue pattern that mirrors the chemical construct.

The kit has been designed with the aim of inspiring youngsters across the region to embrace innovation, by serving as a reminder that their contribution can have a lasting impact on society.

In the coming months, the Killie Community team will share Fleming’s story as part of their programmes in schools across Ayrshire and will used the kit as a tool to grab the attention of the pupils.

The bespoke kit has been designed in partnership with Hummel UK, after a record-breaking technical kit supplier deal was agreed between the club and sportswear brand.

The kit incorporates modern ECO8 technology – utilising eight recycled plastic bottles – to form each shirt, ensuring that material is sustainable, yet strong enough for the Scottish football players.

The design has also been formulated with a vision of strengthening medical practice across the region in the present day.

Commenting on the release, Kilmarnock Football Club’s General Manager, Gregg McEwan, said: “The story behind this season’s away kit will allow us to continue inspiring the next generation as part of our ongoing engagement with school pupils.

“In addition to evolving the relationship with valued charity partners, it will support our strive to ensure youngsters across the region are proud of both their community and local football club.”

The club has committed to donating a percentage of all jersey sales to local charity partner the Crosshouse Children’s Fund, which supports treatment of babies, children and young adults across Ayrshire.