A HILARIOUS video shows a kilt-clad punter’s dodgy dance moves in a Spanish pub ahead of Celtic’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Celtic faced the La Liga side in the Spanish capital last week where they suffered a 6-0 thrashing, leaving them bottom of the group with a single point.

Prior to kick-off however, approximately 3,300 Hoops supporters flooded the streets of Madrid, with one patriotic Scotsman in particular catching the eye with his lively dance moves in a local bar.

The video begins with an older man – who is dressed in a kilt, kilt socks, a black jacket, a bowtie and a Glengarry bonnet – mid-dance as he spins on the spot to the applause of dozens of watching fans.

The man – seemingly identified as simply “Sheldon” – busts out finger points and flails his arms as Depeche Mode’s 1981 classic Just Can’t Get Enough plays in the background.

The Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire native waves his arms wildly whilst singing the chorus as the surrounding Hoops fans in the pub sing and clap along in encouragement.

Sheldon appears to be having the time of his life as he jives in time to the music, with fellow supporters left cracking up at his energy.

The video was uploaded to social media yesterday by Hoops fan Nik McGregor with the caption: “When a Brit enters the wrong pub.”

The clip has since received over 1,200 likes and dozens of comments from social media users left in stitches.

One user wrote: “Brilliant to see folk having a laugh.”

Another commented: “Man got moves like Jagger.”

A third joked: “When the game kicks off at 12.30 and you’ve got a ceillidh at 3.”

Another said: “God I love him.”

A fifth wrote: “How long are his arms man!”

One user explained: “He’s from Kilmarnock, called Sheldon.”

Another confirmed, adding: “Big man’s from Kilmarnock, see him about all the time with his tinnies.”

Celtic find themselves six points adrift from progressing to the knockout rounds whilst being five points behind third place Feyenoord who are currently preventing Celtic from even getting into the Europa League.

The Glasgow club will face Italian side Lazio away in Rome next, before hosting Feyenoord at Celtic Park in their last-ditch attempt to remain in a European competition this season.