FOOTIE fans have been left unimpressed by an image revealing the “anaemic” half-time food on offer at a Dutch football side’s ground.

Offending club AZ Alkmaar are allegedly charging fans £4 for a hot dog – which comes complete in a burger bun at AZ’s home ground of the AFAS Stadion.

An image was shared online last week by one fan showing the questionable hot dog dwarfing the burger bun that it sits in.

Football fans were left unimpressed with this hot dog with some claiming it looked like a ‘big tolly’. Credit: Footy Food

Fans were quick to slam the supposed half-time snack for being “anaemic”, with several even comparing the sausage to a poo thanks to its colour and texture.

A rank image shows the hot dog in an open burger bun with a sachet of ketchup hiding behind the roll.

The food was served during AZ’s game against NEC Nijmegen which was suspended in the latter stages after Dutch international Bas Dost collapsed on the halfway line.

At the time AZ were trailing by two goals to one, but football paled into insignificance as the Dutchman fell to the floor.

He regained consciousness before leaving the field on a stretcher and raising his hand to the crowd in a gesture of appreciation.

The less than impressive scran was served at the AFAS Stadion. Credit: Google Maps

The image of the dodgy dog was shared online by Footy Food last week with the caption: “Hot dog at AZ Alkmaar – £4.”

The post received over 500 likes with hundreds of comments from football fans who were left pondering who fancied dining out on the hot dog.

Nicholas Nicou said: “[It] looks like somebody ‘pinched one off’ into a bun.”

Kevin Merryless said: “Big tolly.”

Shona McGregor Daglish said: “Naw, big tolly on a dry roll.”

Neil Mark Bensley said: “You get your hot dogs in a burger bun.”

AZ Alkmaar return to league action at the weekend when they head away to Excelsior on Saturday.