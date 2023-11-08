AN AMATEUR Scots snapper has captured a stunning picture of a beauty spot as autumn comes to an end.

John Murray was out and about in Dunkeld, Perthshire on Sunday and took along his trusty Nikon D3300 camera to snap some autumnal pictures as the trees shed their leaves.

The dad-of-two only began his photography journey in 2017 after several injuries forced him to give up playing rugby so he sought a new hobby.

John captured the stunning picture whilst visiting Perth. Credit: John Murray

Out on his walk, John from Pittenweem, Fife, managed to snap a truly incredible image of local beauty spot The Hermitage, in all its orange-and-red glory.

The amazing image shows trees on either side of a cobbled bridge turning orange with the faintest hint of green still in the leaves.

The calm water reflects the image back onto itself with a serene feel to the comfort of the Autumn season drawing in.

Some trees in the background of the image are beginning to look bare and have much less foliage than can be seen on the two primary trees in front.

John shared the image to social media last week with the caption: “The Hermitage near Dunkeld. An Autumnal dream.”

His picture received over 2,300 likes with dozens of comments from social media users who were left in awe of the stunning image.

June Galloway said: “Stunning, such an idyllic place.”

Ruby Hopkins Hughes said: “Absolutely spectacular, colours are amazing.”

Susan Edgar said: “Gorgeous photo, my favourite time of year.”

Rachael Davies said: “One of my favourite places in the world.”

Speaking today, John said: “Photography had always been an interest, but I needed another hobby to pursue after one too many neck injuries forced me to retire from playing rugby.

“My mother owned an art gallery, and I was always captivated by the photographs as opposed to the paintings.

“I work in the Scottish tourism industry and within my career have been constantly surrounded by beautiful photos, which was another reason for my growing interest.

“In Scotland, each season is a love story but it’s during the enchanting autumn in Perthshire that I love most.

“The air is crisp, the trees adorned in resplendent gold and the autumnal light is just incredible.

“I love heading to The Hermitage and The Birks of Aberfeldy to embrace true autumnal Scotland.”