A SCOTS photographer has snapped an incredible photo of a monster wave towering over an Aberdeen lighthouse.

Lewis Macdonald was on his lunch break last week when he was notified of the large waves crashing by the Torry Battery – an artillery battery overlooking the harbour in Torry, Aberdeen.

Lewis was left stunned by the natural phenomenon. (C) Lewis Macdonald.

The 42-year-old, from the Western Isles, quickly gathered up his camera and equipment and hurried down to the harbour, hoping to get a shot of the powerful waves in action.

After 30 minutes of waiting in anticipation, snapper Lewis seized his chance and captured the exact moment an enormous wave rolled towards the shore and crashed against the harbour.

The impressive image shows the breakwater below the Torry Battery void of people as a colossal wave crashes over it, dwarfing the nearby lighthouse that is flooded by the rushing water.

Large black rocks can be seen whipped by the spray of the water as the harbour is plumed by the pearly white and silver waves.

The sky is a dark grey above the waves, which dominate the image, towering over all the other features visible on the harbour.

In the background, the sea looks incredibly choppy, with jagged waves crashing behind the lone lighthouse that stands defiantly by the beachfront.

Lewis took to social media on Thursday to share the incredible snap, writing: “Aberdeen Coast – a bit choppy.”

The post received over 13,000 likes and more than 480 comments from many locals left amazed by the awe-inspiring snap.

Pictured: Lewis’ incredible photo. (C) Lewis Macdonald.

Tricia Roopnarine Dunkley wrote: “Nature – frightening but beautiful at the same time.”

Pawel Stala said: “How lovely and dangerous it can be.”

Jacquie Sunley commented: “Congratulations on an amazing photo.”

Kv?ta Böhmová added: “How small and helpless we are when nature is angry.”

Speaking to Lewis today, he said: “I recently relocated to Aberdeen from the Western Isles, where we were spoilt for choice when it came to wind, rain, and storms.

“Aberdeen is comparatively drier and less windy, so when the storm from the east was coming in, I knew it would be a great opportunity to capture it on camera during my lunch break.

“The Torry Battery south breakwater is always a crowd-pleaser, but when we could see the waves breaking off it from afar, we knew it was going to be a big one.

“Upon arriving at the breakwater, I saw a considerable number of people watching from their cars or standing outside, braving the elements.

“I took my camera and a large microfiber cloth to keep it clean, and I gave it 30 minutes.

“I left the breakwater completely drenched due to the spray and rain, but it was worth it for the incredible show.”