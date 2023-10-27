A taste of the Caribbean comes to Glasgow

GLASGOW will see the opening of popular Caribbean bar and restaurant Turtle Bay later this year, marking its first location in Scotland.

The expansion comes following Turtle Bay’s success in England and Wales, with Glasgow marking the 52nd location since the brand was established in 2010.

Located at 130 St Vincent St, Glasgow, Turtle Bay will be bringing its signature Caribbean-inspired menu, tropical cocktails and reggae beats to the city centre.

To celebrate the opening, Turtle Bay will be offering visitors the experience of Caribbean hospitality and delicious food completely free in the run-up to its launch.

Cocktails on offer include Passion Rum Punch and Raspberry Reggae, with mocktails also available.

The series of ticketed events will showcase their dishes over three days, with guests given an opportunity to register through the Bay Club App for the chance to win tickets.

The restaurant will open late daily with 219 internal seats and outdoor dining for 38 people in the hopes of channelling the Caribbean sunshine.

Guests can enjoy watching skilled chefs prepare their dishes from the open kitchen with a jerk pit grill, as bartenders work their magic at the island bar.

Turtle Bay’s all-day food menu will feature a BBQ Jerk Pit menu featuring meats like half-jerk chicken and rum BBQ ribs.

Caribbean soul food and West Indian curries like curry goat and Kingston fried chicken provide a taste of traditional Caribbean cuisine.

Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails and pints of Red Stripe as part of its 2-4-1 Happy Hour, which will be available all day from Sunday to Thursday.

Gemma Lewis, Operations Manager at Turtle Bay, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Turtle Bay will be opening in Scotland for the first time later this year.

“We can’t wait to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Glasgow and look forward to introducing our unique soulful flavours and reggae good times to the Scottish market.”

Turtle Bay’s expansion into Glasgow will also bring a number of employment opportunities to the local area, with plans to recruit 60 team members for a range of roles.