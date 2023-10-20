SCOTS have been left baffled after a video shows a plane appearing to “glitch” and freeze in place in mid-air.

Ruby Wilson was driving through Paisley, Renfrewshire on Saturday with her boyfriend and his sister when the trio suddenly spotted the strange anomaly.

The 16-year-old had spotted an Emirates Airbus A380 plane overhead enroute from Glasgow to Dubai – except it appeared to be frozen in time and suspended in mid-air above the car.

Bizarre footage shows Ruby, from Edinburgh, looking confusedly at the camera as she sits in the passenger seat with her hand on her forehead.

On-screen text read: “If you are on the Glasgow to Dubai flight at five to three [sic] could we ask why you weren’t moving and were sat mid-air”.

Nick Jonas’ Jealous plays in the background as Ruby sings along and pans the camera up to show her boyfriend sitting in the back of the car.

The clip also shows her boyfriend’s sister in the driver’s seat as the trio appear confused by what they have just witnessed.

The camera zooms in on Ruby’s face before switching around to show the subject they are discussing – a plane in the near distance appearing to be flying in the opposite direction.

A bus can be seen passing as the car gets closer to reveal that the plane looks to have astonishingly stopped moving.

The group drive under the plane, which seemingly never moves from its spot in the sky, leaving them to question what they had just seen.

Ruby took to social media on Saturday to share the bizarre footage, where it racked up over 121,700 likes and more than 700 comments from users left baffled by the “glitch”.

Many, including Ruby were left baffled by the strange incident. (C) Ruby Wilson.

One person wrote: “We same a plane doing the same yesterday. I thought it was a glitch in the Matrix.”

Another said: “I saw this too. Freaked me out. Thought it was going to fall from the sky.”

A third commented: “I was on that plane. I’m so confused.”

Another added: “My brain can’t function this.”

However, one person appeared to have the answer, writing: “Strong headwinds, so plane looked like it’s going slower from the ground but in reality, it’s going the same speed it normally is.”

Speaking to Ruby today, she said: “It was in Johnstone, which is in Paisley.

“At first, we thought it was a fake plane someone had put in their garden.

“After looking at it further, we noticed it was an Emirates plane which was going from Glasgow to Dubai that had departed two minutes prior.

“After looking at the plane for a good five minutes, it was still in the same place and hadn’t moved.”