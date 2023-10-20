A HILARIOUS video shows a comedian finally hunting down a troll who has tormented him with a bizarre phrase for a decade.

Bobby Mair is a London-based Canadian comic who revealed that back in 2013 during a performance in Birmingham, West Midlands, he was heckled from the crowd by a stranger who shouted “chicken wire”.

Ever since then, the 37-year-old has been pestered on almost every post on his social media pages with comments of “chicken wire” from the same man.

The quick-thinking comic finally decide to confront his heckler and shared his plan for revenge yesterday on social media in a hilarious clip.

The footage begins with Bobby driving in his car whilst speaking to a camera and explaining the situation, saying: “Ten years ago I was on stage in Birmingham, some guy shouted out chicken wire.

“I got offstage and assumed that was the end of it but no. Every time I post on my Facebook fan page for the last ten years he comments, and he writes chicken wire.”

Bobby narrates as his video shows him heading up the M40 towards High Wycombe, Oxford and Birmingham.

Seemingly keen to find the cheeky troll, Bobby informs viewers that he was delighted when the poster slipped up.

The Canadian, dressed in a plaid shirt and blue jeans, explained: “He made a mistake; he used his real name.

“I found him on LinkedIn, I know where he works now so today, I’m driving 150 miles to EE in Dudley to pay him a little visit.”

Whilst travelling towards Dudley, West Midlands, Bobby reflects on what his troll has been doing with his life in the last decade.

Bobby travelled to the phone shop in Dudley to confront the troll. Credit: Twitter/Bobby Mair

The comic, who has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats comments: “He’s an assistant manager.

“Working there for ten years you should be more than an assistant manager you f***ing loser.”

Bobby’s travels continue as he heads off the motorway and towards Stourbridge on the A491 towards meeting his troll for the first time in over a decade.

He amuses himself by singing a little song questioning: “What even is chicken wire? I guess it’s the wire they put on chicken cages.”

The clip then shows Bobby heading inside the Merryhill shopping centre as he continues with his song, singing: “I’m not a chicken, why are you shouting chicken wire at me for the last ten years?”

Bobby then brings his song to a close as he rounds the corner and enters the EE store storming towards his troll.

Spotting his tormentor, Bobby hilariously points his finger and strolls towards the man, who is sitting with a colleague, repeating: “Chicken wire, chicken wire, chicken wire, I win, you lose, chicken wire, chicken wire, chicken wire.”

The dad-of-one then holds his hands aloft as the man’s chuckling EE colleagues look on, extending his index finger and proclaiming: “This is years in the making, he’s been trolling me for ten years.

“Now I win. I win!”

The video then ends with the man laughing whilst holding his head in his hands as his colleagues in the phone shop look on in bemusement.

Bobby shared the hilarious video on social media yesterday writing: “Revenge is best served cold ten years later.”

The video received hundreds of likes and comments from fans of the comic who were keen to see the decade-long feud make it to television.

One said: “Outstanding, well played sir.”

Another added: “This could be a Netflix series.”

A third replied: “I’m still curious what he meant with chicken wire.”

Another responded: “This is in the top five greatest things on the internet.”

Bobby Mair and Justin Bieber are third cousins, but Mair mentioned in an Edinburgh Fringe show that the pair have never met.