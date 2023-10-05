Top performing arts school opens doors to future stars 

MGA Academy welcomes future talent to new home in West Lothian

ONE OF SCOTLAND’S leading performing arts schools is opening its doors to the public, encouraging future stars to remain in Scotland to study.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, Scotland’s only fully accredited performing art college, is holding its first open day at its new campus in West Lothian to showcase its state of the art facilities to those considering applying.

The next generation of stars will be welcomed to the new multi-million-pound building in Livingston on 16th November, giving potential students a chance to learn more about the wide range of courses available.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of the Academy said: “We want to show people that MGA can provide a platform for aspiring performers to remain in Scotland while studying at a level equivalent to prestigious London colleges.

“With the new campus now located almost exactly halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow, we hope it will make studying here more accessible and convenient to more students.

MGA recently made the transition to its West Lothian campus, allowing the school to triple its annual intake while increasing the number of courses it offers to 12 each year.

Marcella added: “We would welcome anyone who is considering a career in acting, dance or musical theatre to come along to see what we do and how, with our fantastic teaching faculty and wonderful resources, we can develop their creativity and set them up to thrive in the industry.

“Our experienced and knowledgeable teaching staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of the campus where our current students will be performing and chatting to guests about their experiences. It’s a really great opportunity for those potential applicants to see all we can offer here at MGA”

Those interested can register for the open day at https://bit.ly/MGAOpenDay

The open day is a part of a series of outreach events the school plans to host at its new 30,000 sq ft campus, with an Industry teacher’s open evening, scheduled for October 11th with the aim of forging strong connections and lasting relationships with teachers across the country as part of the Academy’s commitment to nourishing Scottish talent here at home.

Any Expressive Arts teachers wishing to learn more or express interest in the industry event should , contact: [email protected]

The MGA Academy is approved by the Scottish Qualifications Agency, the Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance, and is Scotland’s only fully accredited college with the UK’s Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre.

To read more about the talented students at the MGA academy of Performing Arts, please visit their website here: The MGA Academy of Performing Arts