DUNDEE is set to host a conference with a Scottish Government Minister and a council leader to focus on the future of Scottish communities.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) is joining forces with Dundee City Council to host this major event which will see delegates from across the country will travel to the The Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee for the annual Scotland’s Towns Conference on Wednesday November 29th.

Speakers will include Scotland’s Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning, Joe FitzPatrick MSP, as well as Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council.

Kimberley Guthrie, Interim Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership. Credits: Message Matters

The focus for the day will be Delivering Towns For All, with the experiences of Dundee in supporting its communities in the spotlight.

And the Eden Project Dundee will be among the inspirational examples discussed as its work to transform a former city gasworks into a vibrant attraction showcasing nature, green tourism and regeneration takes shape.

The Scotland’s Towns Conference is STP’s flagship gathering of stakeholders from across the various sectors and organisations involved in supporting the nation’s towns and places.

Dundee City Council leader Councillor John Alexander said: “I’m delighted to welcome delegates from across the country to this important conference focussing on the future of our communities.

“The themes we will be discussing on the day reflect our own priorities in Dundee – making the city a healthier, fairer, greener and more successful place for all.

“We’re working to ensure every community across our city thrives, from investing in district shopping centres to new affordable housing, biodiversity projects, active travel schemes and much more.

“And of course there’s the massive regeneration that is continuing to transform the heart of Dundee, including major projects such as Eden which will be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

“I look forward to sharing our own experiences and learning from those of other towns and places around the country.”

Sessions at the event will highlight international examples of success as well as stimulating discussion about how more people can live in town centres and how enterprise can be encouraged – responding to the climate emergency and creating thriving places in the process.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP’s Interim Chief Officer, said: “The conference will be a vibrant, thought-provoking gathering which will inspire and energise people with the latest innovation and actions being used to deliver success for towns.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for people to gather, connect and collaborate as we work towards a collective vision to create healthier, fairer, greener and more successful places for all.

“We are delighted to have the support of Dundee City Council and other key partners in bringing the event to the city – and hope that visitors will take the opportunity to enjoy more of what the area has to offer.”

Last year’s Scotland’s Towns Conference was staged in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

To register your attendance at the conference, please click here.