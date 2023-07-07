Edinburgh parents anxious about the cost of school uniforms

EDINBURGH parents are worrying about affording new school uniforms when the academic year begins, as the first week of the holidays concludes.

Local community interest company The Leith Collective are reporting a higher level of anxiety than ever amongst Edinburgh parents.

Many said they will be cutting back on summer holiday treats this year to meet the rising cost of essentials such as school uniforms.

The Leith Collective’s goal is to help alleviate some of that anxiety with the launch of their free school uniform exchange.

The Leith Collective shop and gallery is run as a community, with the artists working in the store

This initiative will see locals donate good quality uniforms, school bags, pencil cases and school essentials to those in need.

Items will be available for anyone to collect completely free of charge, no questions asked.

The exchange will take place at The Leith Collective stores in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird as well as Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre.

Speaking ahead of the launch, The Leith Collective founder, Sara Thomson said; “Demand for our free school uniform exchange last year was high.

“Sadly, due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, there is an increasing number of families from all walks of life who are genuinely anxious about how they will kit out their kids again this year.

“So, we felt it was essential that we launch our free school uniform exchange as soon as possible – so that parents have at least one less thing to worry about throughout the school holidays.”

This follows The Leith Collective’s winter coat exchange which received an overwhelming response, with over 7,000 coats donated and collected by locals.

People can donate and collect items at The Leith Collective in Ocean Terminal, Fort Kinnaird, and the St Enoch Centre during opening hours.