Scots housebuilder donates £50k to cancer care charities

A SCOTLAND’S housebuilder has funded charities providing support for individuals living with cancer and families impacted by food inequality across the country.

Barratt Developments Scotland – which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – has donated £50,000 to five Scottish charities.

The funds will go towards helping low-income families struggling with the cost of food and supporting organisations which provide lifeline care for those affected by cancer.

Beneficiaries received a £10,000 donation and include Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts in Edinburgh, Launch Foods in Glasgow, Dundee-based Dundee Bairns, Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation in Elgin and Friends of ANCHOR in Aberdeen.

David Scott, Managing Director for Barratt Homes West Scotland, Stuart Dodson, Land Director at Barratt Homes West Scotland, with Craig Johnston, founder of Launch Foods and Launch Coffee staff receiving donation cheque behind the counter.

The donation to Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts will help the charity carry out its work of turning surplus food into nourishing meals for families in need, reaching marginalised groups across Edinburgh.

Emily Gifford, Fundraising Manager at Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, said: “We’re working with around 700 people each week who are facing poverty, short and long-term physical and mental health conditions, social isolation, unemployment and debt.”

The charity Launch Foods works all year round to provide children with free hot and nutritious food after their school day and during the holidays.

Craig Johnston, founder of Launch Foods, commented: “For every pound we get we can feed a child in Glasgow, proving that a little can go a long way.

“We’re only a small team and not government funded, which means we rely heavily on donations.”

Dundee Bairns also helps children, providing basic needs including food, clothing and activity.

Genna Millar, Project Coordinator at Dundee Bairns, said: “The funding has come along at an especially busy time for Dundee Bairns.

“We are set to deliver our 7th annual summer ‘Fun and Food’ programme, delivering meals and funding for activities to over 100 schools and community projects, targeting some of the most vulnerable children in the city.”

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation provides support for children with cancer across the UK, giving them gifts and grants – referred to as ‘sparkles’ – in memory of Abbie, who passed away aged 15 on Christmas Day in 2017, after living with a rare form of cancer.

Friends of ANCHOR will use the funding to craft experiences for those receiving end of life care for an oncology or haematology illness in the North-east of Scotland and the Northern Isles.