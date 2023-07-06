A HILARIOUS property listing photo shows the messy bedroom of a £328,000 home – with its current tenant still in his bed.

The five-bedroom house in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear was listed on property website Rightmove yesterday where it expects to fetch offers over the aforementioned price.

Upon first glance, the terraced house looks like a completely normal listing, with a traditional red-bricked front overlooking a front patio dotted with potted plants.

A man in his bed. Credits: Bettermove.

The interior offers house-hunters an open plan kitchen and dining space with black tiled flooring, but bizarrely hosts five small fridges stacked up around the worktops.

One of the five bedrooms is so large that it comfortably doubles as a bedroom and living room for antisocial buyers with a double bed, TV and armchair all fitting within the room.

The second bedroom is far more congested yet still manages to fit another double bed and computer desktop.

Two other bedrooms are pictured which are on the smaller side but would be comfortable living for single occupants.

However, one bedroom comes with a huge surprise – a fully grown man in the bed.

The bedroom is completely cluttered with objects scattered all over the room including drinks glasses, clothes, boxes and even a toilet roll.

When looking over at the closed curtains and the bed below it, viewers’ eyes are drawn towards a balding man’s face which stares back at you as he peeks out from underneath the duvet.

The man looks into the camera with little expression or emotion, making for an unsettling image as he hides the remainder of his body.

A social media user shared the picture of the unidentified man yesterday with the caption: “What looks to be a rental up for sale and there’s a guy still in bed.”

The post has received over 500 likes and dozens of comments from users left feeling sorry for the man, with some theorising that he had just finished a night shift.

One user wrote: “Poor guy, probably does a night shift.”

Another wrote: “He doesn’t look too happy.”

A third said: “Judging by the number of fridges in the kitchen I’d say someone has been using that place as an HMO.”

Another commented: “Ahh man that guy breaks my heart. I’m assuming a lot, but a picture paints a 1000 words…doesn’t look like he’s having a good life does it.”

Another joked: “He comes free with the place.”

A sixth user said: “There is so much going on here: This bloke in the bed looking pissed off. Not one but two automated air fresheners.

“The drying rack with plates and general detritus piled on. The fact he has a conference phone on the table.”

Estate agent Bettermove’s property description reads: “Bettermove are proud to present this five bedroom terraced house in Whitley Bay available with no forward chain.

“The property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating throughout and has ample on street parking nearby. The council tax band is B.

“The property is tenanted and rental yields can be obtained through Bettermove. This can also be sold vacant on possession.

“The interior of this well presented property comprises the communal fitted kitchen and dining room on the ground floor.

“The ground floor also has two bedrooms. The first floor consists of three bedrooms and a communal bathroom. The exterior boasts a private rear garden, perfect for enjoying the summer months.

“This exciting opportunity should not be missed! All enquiries can be made through Bettermove on.”

At the time of writing, the image of the man in his bed has since been removed from the property listing.

Bettermove has been approached for comment.