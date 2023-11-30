A DISABLED mum-of-three has shared the heartwarming humble letter her youngest child wrote to Santa ahead of Christmas.

Lisa Marie Shaw told daughter Skylaa-Abbie to write her yearly letter to Saint Nick last Saturday, which she would post in plenty of time for the big day.

Whilst Skylaa, 8, assured her mum that the letter was for Santa’s eyes only, Lisa from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, sneaked a peek on Monday morning and was left in tears at what she read.

The short but sweet letter asked for only one thig – the family to be together on Christmas.

An image of the touching letter shows Skylaa’s request, simply written in pen on a piece of white paper as Lisa holds it in her hand.

Short and sweet, the letter touchingly asks: “To Santa, For Christmas I don’t want anything, just my family. From, Skylaa.”

Upon reading her daughter’s beautiful request, Lida took to social media to share the letter, hoping to spread some Christmas cheer.

Posting the snap of the letter, Lisa wrote: “How lush is my 8-year-old little girl.

“Definitely made me cry this morning when I found this letter”

Her post has since received over 1,200 likes and more than 100 comments from users on social media who were touched by the letter’s sentiment.

One user said: “That’s a cheap Christmas for you then. Very sweet.”

Another added: “Oh my, shows how well she has been brought up for not being demanding of things when a lot of people are struggling to afford Christmas this year. What a credit to you.”

A third replied: “Love this so much, bless you princess. Clearly been brought up properly too. So well done mummy.”

Another joked: “Cute. My 4-year-old asked for a £300 barbie dream house.”

A fifth commented: “What a beautiful little soul.”

Speaking today Lisa said: “I honestly never thought it would be something like that in her letter.

I posted it to cheer people up as it’s so heartwarming, especially at this time of year.

“It was just so sweet and heart-warming! She has a heart of gold just like her big brothers.”