Hardworking mum left in stitches after buying sweet treat from Aldi

A HARDWORKING mum was left in stitches after buying her children a sweet treat from Aldi – only to find the reality did not meet her expectations.

Michelle Louise Hughes was at her local Aldi store in Rhyl, Denbighshire last week when she spotted Top Twists – the retailer’s own brand version of the famous Pop-Tart sweet treats.

Pop-Tarts are a brand of toaster pastries consisting of a sweet filling inside two layers of thin, rectangular pastry crust, which are usually topped with a white glazing.

Michelle was left shocked when she opened her Top Twists and found a lack of icing. Credit: Michelle Louise Hughes

However, when the 33-year-old got home to surprise her children with the glazed goods, she was left massively let down with the end product.

An image shows the two Aldi pastries sitting on a blue cartoon plate with a hilariously large amount of surface area left bare.

There is a small line of icing which has been covered in sugar pearls on the snack, which retails at £1.79 per box, and is described by the German retailer as “sweet pastries with a strawberry filling”.

This is a stark contrast to the product advertised on the front of the box, which shows a delicious Top Twist with plenty of icing covering the pastry base and a sweet strawberry filling waiting to be savoured.

The mum-of-two was left wondering where the rest of her snack was, and snapped a picture to show her partner who was left in stitches by the lack of topping

She shared a snap of the lacklustre snack to social media last week with the caption: “Well I thought, as funds are a little low at the moment, I would still treat the kids with some Pop-Tarts they love.

“I saw Aldi were doing them, the cheaper version, wow I thought.

“A little peckish, I thought I could sneak a pack while the kids weren’t around, massive disappointment, it’s the thought that counts though, eh?

“Thanks, Aldi, crying into the pop tart box.”

Her post received over 160 likes with dozens of comments from fans of quick to comment on the tasty treat.

One said: “Oh, that must be a bad batch, mine have never looked like that.”

Another added: “That’s like the little line on a hot cross bun.”

A third replied: “Oh lord, it’s like a Brazilian [wax] of icing, we’ve had them and always been good, but we prefer choccy ones.”

Another joked: “Cost of icing crisis.”

Speaking today, Michelle said: “It just a normal shop and I was grabbing a few bits that I needed.

“On school days, the kids prefer to have cereal bars or croissants or the Pop-Tarts for breakfast so they can just eat in the car.

“I’d just nipped to Aldi and saw the cheaper version of Pop-Tarts, my 8-year-old was really excited as they haven’t had them for a while, so I got a box for them.

“When I opened the packet, I just thought ‘Where’s the rest of it?’ I laughed and sent my partner a picture.

“He found it amusing too so I just posted the picture for a giggle really, I don’t complain about things, it is what it is, and I was hungry, so I ate them.

“The kids didn’t know I had them but I’m glad it was me that got the bad luck otherwise the kids would have been complaining and wanting to open another pack.

“The other packets in the box had more icing and even though they were a little plain, they were fine.

“If there was no jam, then there would have been problems.”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We apologise that, on this occasion, our usual high standards were not met and would encourage the customer to return the product to their local store for a full refund.”