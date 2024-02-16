Slowest car crash hilariously caught on camera as two Scots motorists reverse into each other in car park

A HILARIOUS video has captured what could be the UK’s slowest car crash as two dopey Scots motorists unwittingly reversed into each other.

The incident unfolded in the car park of an Aldi in Fife on Friday and was caught entirely on camera via the dashcam of an onlooking driver.

The footage shows the two motorists seemingly blatantly unaware of each other’s presence as they attempt to adjust their parking at the same time.

The clip begins with the two cars – a blue SUV and a grey Volkswagen – on opposite sides of the filming motor’s windscreen.

The SUV appears to be attempting to reverse into a disabled space directly in front of the dashcam whilst the Volkswagen seems to be reversing out of a parking space on the car’s right.

Oblivious to each other, the cars begin their respective manoeuvres, slowly creeping back as they angle their back ends towards one another.

Nirvana’s 1991 tune Something in the Way can be heard playing on the radio in the background adding some hilariously unintended ambience to the scene.

Eventually the two cars slowly reverse right into each other, with their rear bumpers colliding with a faint crunch as the prolonged crash reaches its climax.

Silent until now, the man in the dashcam car lets out a cry of disbelief and a chuckle as the two vehicles collide, having watched on as the accident unfolded.

The blue SUV then lurches forward violently before both motorists hop out of their cars to assess the damage.

The bloke climbing out of the Volkswagen raises his hand apologetically as his fellow motorist inspects his bumper whilst passing pedestrians look on.

With presumably no real damage to their vehicles, the duo exchanges few words before leaving the scene again.

The footage was shared to social media on Saturday with the caption: “Some synchronised parking in Aldi.”

It has since gained over 1,200 likes and more than 320 comments from users who were divided between finding the situation hilarious and asking the filming motorist why he didn’t intervene.

One user joked: “10/10 for matching pace 0/10 for coordination.”

Another sarcastically added: “I know, I’ll sit in my car and just watch it happen, I’ll not use that warning thingy on the steering wheel that might just do them a favour.”

A third said: “The guy in the car seen it coming, he could have sound his horn (sic).”

A fourth commented: “Who reverses looking forward, you look back, surely you would have seen one another.”