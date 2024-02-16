Hilarious video shows police officers struggling to batter door down for over a minute

A HILARIOUS video shows two police officers struggling to batter a door down for well over a minute.

The two officers – a man and a woman – were filmed by an onlooker as they gave their best effort to break into a house in Lincoln, Lincolnshire yesterday.

The pair’s rather feeble attempts at gaining entry to the property left their audience tickled as they wrestled with their obstacle for at least 90 seconds without luck.

Video shows the two officers already underway with their entry attempt, as the female officer tries first, repeatedly bashing the door with the handheld battering ram to no avail.

The officers were watched by a group that gathered.

A small crowd of people gather to watch the spectacle as the female officer shakes her arms and sheepishly smiles at her partner before taking another crack at the door.

She continues to bash away at it managing to rattle the door in its hinges but failing to break the sturdy lock.

The crowd of onlookers grows bigger with a shirtless man and a woman showing up as they watch on in amusement, clearly enjoying the officer’s failing attempts.

The female officer then concees defeat for the moment, and hands the ram over to her partner who steps in to assist.

The onlookers turn away and laugh amongst themselves at the female officers’ admittance of defeat.

Trying to succeed where his partner failed, the tall male officer begins smashing the ram into the door with all his might.

Having one of his blows violently bounce back on him the male officer stops and bends over to take a look at the lock, trying to figure out the best plan of attack.

Taking a new approach, the male officer now begins bashing the door higher up hitting the top corner rather than the lock.

Apparently unsuccessful the larger officer gives up and the video cuts to the female officer banging away on the door and then back to the male again.

The man recording the video can be heard saying: “I swear the doors not even f***ing moving. Them doors are solid (sic).”

Now taking turns the officers swap the battering ram back and forth as they continue their attempts to break through the door.

A man watching on from the crowd of onlooker offers advice to the two officers pointing out a spot on the door they should try hitting.

The female officer, growing tired of the pair’s failings, turns and begins kicking the door while faced away from it.

Now invested in the officers tenacious attempts at breaking into the home the onlookers begin offering further advice as they laugh with the officers.

Giving it one last try the male officer takes yet another attempt at getting through the door using the ram.

Apparently giving up the pair of officers disappear from the footage as the crowd of onlookers check out the damage they did and laugh amongst themselves.

The footage was posted to social media yesterday with the caption: “UK police.”