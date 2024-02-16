Social media left divided after Brit is left red-faced upon accidentally overtaking funeral procession

SOCIAL media users have been left divided after a Brit was left red-faced upon accidentally overtaking a funeral procession.

The dopey driver slipped up in his journey yesterday as he drove along a two-lane road under a bridge on the infamous Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham, West Midlands.

The motorist unwittingly overtook a slow-moving queue of cars that turned out to be behind a hearse, leaving the driver feeling sheepish and asking others whether his move was a social no-no.

Dashcam footage shows the motorist coming off the motorway, passing below a bridge as he joins the inclined route leading to Tyburn Road.

The driver joins the section of road in the right lane, overtaking several cars travelling at around 30mph as he reaches the crest of the hill.

As he carries on, the queue of traffic in the lane next to him grows more cluttered, with none of them seemingly taking advantage of the 50mph speed limit.

Undeterred, the bloke carries on in his lane, overtaking a total of ten cars in the clip before he finally realises the reasoning behind the delay.

At the front of the queue crawls a hearse clearly carrying a coffin adorned with flowers in memory of the deceased.

Past the point of no return now though, the man flies past the black motor and pulls in just ahead of it as the road merges into a single lane.

Unsure of the etiquette around overtaking the procession, the man took to social media yesterday to share the clip, asking: “I feel bad overtaking a funeral car?

“Road is 50mph, everyone [was] travelling at 30mph. I use open lane to make progress, see funeral car, just overtake it.

“Usually everyone uses both lanes but maybe out of respect they didn’t, am I a t**t ?

“Also for the smart a***s, speed limit is 50, that 30 is advisory.”

The video has since received over 420 likes and more than 340 comments from users who were left scratching their heads at the man’s moral dilemma.

One user said: “Why though, what did you do to feel bad about? You did not: Split the procession.

“Blast your horn at the dodgy uncle in car three who wouldn’t cover his ‘honk if you’re horny’ bumper sticker for the occasion [or] brake check the hearse, so gran got to ride in the front seat one last time.”

Another added: “Even if you did get in the procession there is no way for you to know, and if they didn’t want that they should try driving at the speed limit, otherwise of course it would happen.”

A third replied: “It’s fine to overtake, as processions speeds are limited. Just never split up the procession. If you, or someone you know does, f**k you.”

Another commented: “It’s not illegal but it’s like an unspoken rule that you don’t pass as a mark of respect, in the UK anyways.”

A fifth wrote: “It’s a massive taboo to overtake a funeral car, just be patient and don’t do it. Someone died, man.”