The Pros and Cons of Buying an SUV

If you’re looking to buy a family car, you are probably already considering buying a sports utility vehicle (SUV). However, there are a number of things you should consider before making your decision. No matter where you may live, you need to consider if SUVs make sense financially, and you also need to consider how useful they will be for your personal needs. For some of the top benefits and drawbacks of buying one of these vehicles, keep reading.

Pro – Space & Comfort

Among the most obvious advantages of SUVs are how comfortable their interiors can be, no matter if you are the driver or a passenger relaxing on a long ride, due to their roomy cabins. It is no longer necessary to compromise on looks in order to drive a vehicle that is reliable on any surface but also features elegant features and decent cabin space.

The SUV is a good choice for folks wanting to get a vehicle that can fit all their friends or family because it has more room for baggage as well as long legs. Some SUVs can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers and may even make vet trips for large dogs more pleasant. In comparison to sedans, SUVs are higher off the ground and have additional headroom too. With an SUV, you can even transport bulky objects like gym gear, timber supplies for home improvements, and other stuff that you might need moved on a regular basis.

Con – Poor Fuel Economy

Since a typical SUV is larger and weighs more than a regular passenger vehicle, it uses more fuel to take a drive. Most sedans are really just lighter and smaller and are almost impossible for an SUV to top for fuel efficiency. Even while companies are attempting to make SUVs increasingly cost-effective via an improved, streamlined chassis and minimising their bulk using modern and lightweight construction components, they still cannot compete.

Buying and maintaining SUVs is impossible if you are on a limited income due to the high costs associated with their maintenance and running expenses, especially with the rising costs of fuel. You could opt to buy a hybrid or electric SUV, which could save you money on fuel. If you’re considering this option, then ElectriX’s EV lease options could be the perfect place for you to start. Choosing to lease means that there is no lifelong commitment to pay off the vehicle, and you can see first-hand for yourself if you want to join the larger, greener revolution with an Electric SUV.

Pro – Great Safety Features

Keep in mind that safety systems might not be as thrilling as electronic cup holders and dashboard computer systems, but they are something to investigate before deciding on your SUV. The usual airbags included in the majority of SUVs depend on technology that senses side, frontal, or rear collisions and will deploy in an instant. Although there are a few various kinds of airbags, like dual-stage and adaptive, curtain airbags are seen to be the most effective at keeping passengers alive.

Con – Prohibitive Costs

Typically, a bigger automobile will cost more money, and that’s only the beginning. Companies use stronger metal on the chassis of trucks and SUVs than they might with smaller vehicles since SUVs frequently need to be engineered to endure shocks and impacts that come with their off-road capabilities. Manufacturing expenses can rise as a result, which is then passed onto the consumer, making the vehicle a lot more expensive than many first assume. Secondary to increasing the price of automotive components, the increased weight of SUVs places additional pressure on their suspension, brakes and tyres. As a result, parts will break faster and need to be replaced more often, making the maintenance costs something that you really need to consider.

Pro – SUVs Are Versatile

The peace of mind that you experience is one of the key advantages of owning a big SUV. You should be free to enjoy a fantastic off-road adventure while knowing that your car is comfortable and safe in a city setting with all the anti-theft features they bring to the table. Also remember that compared to a sedan, an SUV is more versatile by being the ideal car for everyday family outdoor activities. SUVs are specifically constructed to overcome a range of difficult surfaces and environments, and because of this, they are also very useful for towing boats, trailers, and a range of different vehicles and loads. A tough SUV is an ideal option for you if you enjoy taking your vehicle off the road at any time, making them ideal for skirting accidents and getting yourself out of a bind, if and when the need arises.

Con – Emissions

It’s becoming more and more obvious that the climate issue is a space where SUVs are having their most significant influence, but not in a good way. Their rising popularity has created a significant fresh supply of pollutants that are heating the world around us. Even experts were astounded by a discovery revealed by the International Energy Agency in 2019. SUVs surpassed the emissions of all forms of transportation, including aviation, shipping, industrial practices, and also trucks, as the second highest contributor to the growth in greenhouse gas emissions during the previous ten years.

In 2019, it was found that SUVs around the world emit 700 megatons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to the combined CO2 production of both the Netherlands and the UK. SUV owners would be the seventh largest emitters around the globe if they united and started their own nation. Let that sink in.

Pro – Better Handling & Grip

An SUV, which is typically renowned for its superb manoeuvrability, is a fantastic choice if you regularly travel in inclement weather like snow or rain. The car’s robust, solid construction and four-wheel drive assist you in safely navigating rugged, rough ground with ease while preventing slipping and sliding. They often feature a few driving modes for you to choose from, which enables the car to modify the power delivery, the suspension, traction control, and steering assistance, which all result in a superb performance on rugged or regular roads too. These four-wheel-drive cars just do not have a problem driving in any conditions. In essence, it can transport you anywhere you choose.

Con – Weight & Bulk

You should be concerned not only with an SUV’s environmental impact but also with how big it is on the roads. The major issue with SUVs is how wide they are, which significantly impacts how convenient it is to manoeuvre them through urban areas. The typical size of a big 4×4 without door mirrors is just under two metres wide, which is not far from the width of a typical London bus. This makes some road systems in the UK just too small for an SUV, making it challenging to drive through most cities. All that heft and extra gasoline burnt is also a waste unless you’re giving people a lift and filling those seats. In addition to being elevated above the surface of the road, SUVs are also fairly quick despite their shape and weight. Due to this combination, SUVs are also particularly at risk of rolling while travelling too fast around curves.

It’s essential to consider your motivations for getting a new vehicle, and the way you’ll mostly be using it, before making a purchase. Being forced to drive a car that wouldn’t fit your needs, your income, or your way of life is pointless. But, if you understand what that criterion is, you can find the car to match, and then give it a test drive before you make any decision.