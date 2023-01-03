Reset your relationships in 2023: Build healthier connections with Livebeam

We’ve all had our fair share of either successful or failed friendships. With each passing year, you experience the good and the bad sides of having friends, connecting and so much more in building relationships. The greatest friendships are not built overnight. It usually requires the effort of both parties involved to make it work. While some have it easy making friends, socializing, and having the best of friendships, some people find it difficult to start or even maintain friendships.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The year 2022 has not been any different and there were some times during the year you wished you made better decisions. It’s not too late to make better choices and put more effort into building the kind of friendship you want for yourself. Just days away from 2023, Livebeam has carefully curated practical ways you can build healthier relationships.

The importance of making the first move, being at the right events, communicating on the right social media platforms, and building healthy relationships cannot be overemphasized in a bid to start and build a solid relationship. Your connections can either make or mar you and that’s why it’s necessary to build the right ones.

These tips will set you on the right path and prepare you for better relationship building for 2023:

Let’s get to it!

Make the First Move

The hesitation to make the first move as a result of fear of rejection made you lose a lot of valuable relationships this year. You’ve admired a certain person for a while now and you’ve always wanted to build a relationship with that person but the fear of rejection and the overwhelming feeling of embarrassment that comes with it held you back.

Making the first move in an attempt to be friends with a certain person doesn’t make you any less than what you are rather, it should boost your self-esteem. Making the first friendship move toward another person can either produce a positive response or a negative one – 50-50. If it goes sideways, it’s best to brush it aside and not dwell on what might have been, rather, move on and don’t give up on what you’re searching for.

In cases where you can’t handle the pressure that comes with making the first move at a physical event, some chatting platforms like Livebeam have made it easy for their users to reach out to other people based on their preferences. It enables you to search for people all around the world and connect with them on your own accord. Livebeam goes further to allow you the luxury of inviting someone over to chat – making the first move has never been so easy! Physical events might be too overwhelming to make the first move but using chatting platforms can make the process easier and faster.

Attend the Right Events

If you do not fancy going to events, there is a high chance you’re not on the lookout for a lot of meaningful friendships. The best events have fostered the best connections and in turn the best relationships. Building a bond with someone at an event most times already points to the fact that you both enjoy these sorts of events and have at least one thing in common. It’s usually not difficult to take the friendship further from there.

Being at the right place at the right time sometimes is all you need to make the best connections. Some people attend the wrong events for the kind of connections they’re looking to make. Unfortunately, those set of people haven’t tailored their needs to the kind of events they attend, so ensure that you position yourself in the right place to make the right connections.

Your first reaction to an opportunity to attend events shouldn’t be refusal if you want to build relationships. You should see it as an opportunity to make new connections that could lead to great and healthy relationships. Carefully, differentiate the events you’ll attend and the ones you’re better without, this will help you plan accordingly.

Be on the Right Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms are the easiest and the best ways to make new friends and build healthy, long-lasting relationships. It knows no barrier as you can communicate with people miles away from the comfort of your room. There are a variety of social media platforms but the one that may stand out for you is Livebeam.

The opportunity to invite friends to chat with you and warming up to each other through the exchange of emojis are ways of building healthy relationships. Livebeam also has a special feature that enables you to watch live streams from some inspiring content creators. It’s a platform that creates avenues for communication as well as entertainment.

If you’re on a social media platform that doesn’t have the best friendship suggestions for you, doesn’t allow you to search for friends based on your criteria, or provide other user-friendly features, it’s best to choose other platforms that give you the opportunity to explore the aforementioned features. All these add-ons will set you on the right path in meeting your kind of people and, most importantly, building the best relationships with them. That other platform is Livebeam.

Conclusion

In a world full of great opportunities laid out for you to connect and make good friendships, you shouldn’t limit yourself by the fear of disappointment that might come with making the first move in friendship; being on the wrong social media platforms when there is a variety of good ones like Livebeam, or leaving every event invite unattended to when you could be making lifelong connections with people who are equally looking out to be friends with somebody like you.

Let 2023 be the year you decide to be more intentional about the kind of connections you make. Put more effort into ensuring that whatever decisions you make regarding your friendships aren’t regrettable. We hope you find these tips useful enough to help you build your ideal connections in 2023.