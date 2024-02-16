Shocking moment brawl in car park ends in Asda security guard being run down by driver

THIS is the horrifying moment a brawl in a supermarket car park ends with an Asda security guard being run down in a hit and run by an aggressive driver.

The incident was caught on camera in the car park of an Asda in Wallsend, Newcastle yesterday as staff members of the supermarket were seen trying to break up a disagreement between customers.

However, onlookers watched in horror as an unseen assailant used their vehicle to ram into one of the customer’s cars before turning it on a female security guard and smashing into her before driving off.

The video, filmed from the window of an adjacent building, shows a customer in a blue jacket seemingly facing off with another shopper as a mixture of staff and other shoppers look on.

A woman was arrested shortly after the incident.

One of the customers has left their car in the middle of the road with its door open as they join the argument.

The Asda staff – two men and a woman – come between the disgruntled customers, preventing them from getting close enough to throw punches.

Just as the brawl appears to be calming down a grey Audi suddenly comes into frame as it rams into the blue car that’s been left in the middle of the road.

A woman can be heard laughing and exclaiming: “Oh she’s just smashed into her car.”

The force of the impact slams the driver’s side door of the stopped car shut and knocks its wing mirror clean off.

As the maddened Audi driver commits the hit and run, the female Asda guard attempts to stop them whilst another – apparently the owner of the blue car – makes a dash for the driver’s door.

The Audi driver reverses in an attempt to get away from them but is blocked by a car in the road behind.

Seemingly deciding they have no escape options left the Audi driver speeds forwards, tyres spinning, and slams into the Asda staff member who is attempting to block their path.

The staff member is thrown into the air and lands hard on the concrete as screams erupt from the crowd and the man recording the video shouts: “F***ing hell.”

The Audi driver then stops a little further along the car park as two people, involved in the earlier brawl, climb into the car.

People begin to surround the woman who was hit to offer aid as she lies sprawled on the floor as the group of onlookers with the cameraman descend into stunned silence.

One woman exclaims again, “F***ing hell” as one man in the car park appears to snap a photo of the Audi’s number plate.

The Audi speeds off making an escape while they can as people continue to exclaim and shout in shock.

As the hit and run suspect drives out of the car park the people who were recording the incident take note of the Audi’s number plate and can be heard making the beginnings of a 999 call.

The footage, shared to social media yesterday was simply captioned: “Wallsend, UK.”

It has since received over 280 likes and dozens of comments from users who were stunned by the reckless actions of the driver.

One said: “It’s just not safe in the UK anymore. I’ll take my chances and stay in Chicago.”

Another added: “Everything in the UK is so blah. Weather, food, even the ‘freakouts’.”

A third chimed in: “I love when people think they can fight cars.”

An Asda spokesperson today said: “We do not tolerate any abuse or violence towards our colleagues and have reported this incident to the police.”

Speaking today a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.15pm on Thursday, we received a report of a disturbance in the car park of a premises on Hadrian Road in Wallsend.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a group of people had been involved in a verbal disagreement.

“Another person has then attempted to intervene when, for reasons yet to be established, they were struck by a car causing a serious leg injury.

“The driver of the car has then left the scene before police arrival.

“An investigation has been launched and a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“She remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch using the ‘Report’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20240208-0409.

“Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of this incident.”