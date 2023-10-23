Paddle Board Maintenance 101: Extending the Life of Your Board 

More people are embracing paddleboarding. Whether you love that it’s a low-impact and full-body workout or you enjoy the relaxing experience and being surrounded by nature, this activity is more popular now than ever before.

Photo by Krzysztof Kowalik on Unsplash

If you want to go paddleboarding often, you’ll have your own board or plan on getting one. But, you have to realise that some maintenance goes into this. After all, you want to use your board for many years to come. From cleaning your board to storing it correctly in the winter, small steps make a big difference. Here’s a guide that will familiarise you with the maintenance involved in owning a paddle board.

Cleaning and Storage

Let’s start with the basics: keeping your board clean and safe. This is something that is often overlooked, but it’s important for enjoyment, safety and keeping your board looking sleek.

Why Clean and Store Your Board Properly?

After a long day on the water, your board deserves some TLC. Cleaning it thoroughly not only keeps it looking sharp but also extends its lifespan. Saltwater and grime can cause damage over time, so a rinse-down is essential. Plus, it ensures that your board is ready to use the next time you’re out on the water. Doing it straight after using it will save you time later on and be easier.

Cleaning Your Board

After use, rinse your board with fresh water to remove salt and debris. For stubborn spots, a mild detergent and a soft brush can work wonders. Make sure you clean your paddle and other accessories too.

Storage Techniques

Storing your board the right way is crucial. Find a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Avoid resting heavy objects on it, as this can lead to deformation. If possible, store your board horizontally or vertically using a padded rack. If you want an inflatable paddle board, you can easily deflate it and store it somewhere safe once it's dry.

Handling and Transport

Your board’s journey doesn’t start and end in the water; it begins the moment you take it out of storage.

Handling Your Board

When lifting your board, use the carry handle (if it has one) or grasp it in the middle. Avoid dragging it on rough surfaces, and be mindful of sharp objects or rocks that can cause dings. This can cause unnecessary damage.

Transporting Your Board

If you’re transporting your board on a vehicle, invest in protective covers and secure straps. Roof racks are a smart choice, but ensure they’re correctly installed. Double-check the board’s security before hitting the road.

Maintenance Schedule

Let’s create a maintenance schedule to keep your board in the best shape.

Regular Inspections

Take a few moments before and after each paddle to inspect your board. Look for dings, dents, and loose fin screws. Address minor issues promptly to prevent them from becoming major problems.

Inflation (for Inflatables)

If you have an inflatable board, ensure it’s properly inflated. A pressure gauge can help you maintain the correct PSI for optimal performance.

Repairs and Fixes

Things happen, and when they do, it’s good to be prepared. So, know how to make some common repairs so that you can keep on using your board.

Common Repairs

For minor dings or dents, patch kits designed for paddle boards can be a lifesaver. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully. Always have spare fin screws on hand in case you lose one.

Seeking Professional Repairs

For more significant damage or if you’re unsure about repairs, it’s wise to consult professionals. They can assess and fix the damage effectively.

Resources

Know where to source repair kits or find local repair experts. Many paddle board shops and online stores offer repair materials.

Sun Protection

Your board can get a sunburn too! Protect it from harmful UV rays. Yes, this is something that applies in the UK too.

UV-Protective Coatings

Consider applying a UV-protective coating to your board. These coatings can prevent sun damage and fading.

Covers and Shade

Use board covers and seek shade whenever possible. Sun protection is not just about sunscreen for you; it’s for your board too.

Maintenance Tips for Inflatable Boards

For inflatable board owners, here are some specific maintenance tips:

Valve Maintenance

Regularly inspect and clean your board’s valve to ensure it functions correctly.

Cleaning Before Storage

Before deflating and storing your inflatable board, make sure it’s clean and dry to prevent mould and mildew growth. This is the last thing you want to happen and it can be a bad situation when you next go to use the board.

Winterising Your Board

When winter rolls around, it’s time to prepare your board for hibernation. It’s likely that you’ll not use it for a few months and want to ensure it’s ready for the water the next time you get outside.

Preparing for Winter Storage

Clean your board, remove the fin (if possible), and store it in a cool, dry place. Make sure it’s elevated to avoid contact with the ground. If you have an inflatable, ensure it’s stored in a similar place and completely dry.

Paddle Boarding in Winter

For the adventurous souls who paddle in colder seasons, make sure you have the right gear. Wetsuits, booties, and gloves can make your winter paddles enjoyable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, proper maintenance is key to extending the life of your beloved paddle board. Whether it’s cleaning, repairs, or UV protection, these practices will keep your board in excellent shape, so you can continue to explore and enjoy the water.

Just remember, as you take care of your board, it will take care of your adventures. So go ahead, dive in, paddle out, and let your board be your trusted companion on your aquatic journeys.