A BIZARRE ‘gothic’ house has been spotted for sale for a cool £350,000 – but the interior is entirely black and it comes with a 999 year lease.

The three bedroom bungalow is located in Swinton, Greater Manchester and has drawn the attention of house-hunters for its monotone decor and dark atmosphere.

Pictured: The exterior of the house. (C) Miller Metcalfe

Images show the exterior of the black-walled house encircled by black wrought iron fences as a fleet of black cars sit in the driveway, giving an immediate impression of the owner’s favourite colour.

Inside, swathes of black walls envelop the living room, closely matching with the noir marble flooring that glistens in the light and the dark leather sofas that sit by the patio doors.

Two large black cages housing some sort of pets are also visible in the living room, whilst a martial arts dummy sits on the artificial lawn outside the glass patio doors.

The dining room continues the trend with black paint on three walls and black skull wallpaper on the fourth, which encircle a black dining table and chairs, which appear to have door knockers attached.

Pictured: The living room. (C) Miller Metcalfe

Framed photographs of motorbikes and a cow skull hanging on the wall give a Sons of Anarchy mood to the communal space.

Further images show two children’s bedrooms which, despite their young occupants, continue the dark colour scheme.

The black walls and radiator of a young boy’s bedroom are broken up by yellow and green Stone Island bedding and a framed photograph of a Stone Island badge on the windowsill.

Similarly, a bedroom appearing to belong to a young girl is clad with bare black walls, which are contrasted by two Spongebob plushies and a silver toy horse on a shelf.

Pictured: The dining room with the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ vibe. (C) Miller Metcalfe.

The walls of the children’s playroom are composed of a black, shiny PVC panel, with the room itself being packed with toys including an easel, a scooter and a playmat.

The master bedroom comes with a marble black bath sat at the foot of the bed and a walk-in wardrobe with dark clothes at the corner of the room.

Estate agents Miller Metcalfe are listing the property on Zoopla, and described the house as: “ Fabulous extended detached true bungalow, well presented throughout with versatile accommodation.

“Situated within a generous private gated plot, this superb home has been significantly extended and offers exceptionally well-proportioned living space that must be seen in person to be fully appreciated.

Pictured: A childrens’ playroom. (C) Miller Metcalfe.

“Rarely do homes of this type remain on the market for long and as such, an early internal viewing is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.”

Miller Metcalfe also make a stunning revelation in the description that the property is 95 years into a 999 year lease – with 904 years left, meaning the lease is expected to end on 25/03/2927.

One particular house-hunter shared the unique house on social media, writing: “Back in black”.

One person commented on the post: “That tunnel-like black playroom is one of the most joyless things I’ve ever seen.”

Pictured: The bath by the foot of the master bed. (C) Miller Metcalfe.

Another person wrote: “The black decor isn’t even the only odd thing about this house. There is also a bed right next to a bathtub in the loft, large animal cages in the garden, and so many external doors.”

A third commented: “I almost missed the bath at the end of the bed. So, someone does want a black room after all, I often wonder who the really dark rooms in Ikea are meant for.”

Another added: “No big surprise that there is a fleet of blacked out Range Rovers, and a Stone Island bedspread.”

A fifth commented: “I even liked how all their clothes were black. They’ve certainly committed to the look.”