SCOTS rocker Kyle Falconer has revealed he still gets nervous over USA visa interviews – and told of the times he received tips from TV chef Jamie Oliver, and a letter from legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Falconer, frontman of Scots indie band The View, revealed that he struggled to get a visa when the group were first breaking into the charts across the pond due to a charge in 2007.

Appearing on the Pint and Two Shots podcast with hosts Stephen Purdon, Grado and Chris Toal on Saturday, Falconer told of his many problems at the US embassy over the years.

Speaking on the difficulties of getting into the country, Falconer said: “It’s mental, even the first time that we were there it was class.

“We were like number two on college radio, which is a big thing, and we were getting all these awards.

“When we got denied to get in I was like ‘whatever I don’t even want to go to America’ but now I’m like ‘please’ and I tried to get in for years.”

The 35-year-old has since managed to go stateside thanks to help from the legendary Quincy Jones who wrote a letter in order to get Falconer access.

He said: “I’ve had loads of different lawyers working on it. Mark Ronson had to get a letter from Quincy Jones to get us in and I’ve still got that letter.

“Eventually I got back in and The View toured there in 2014, 2015 or something.

“Maybe New York, LA and San Francisco were sold out but the rest were like playing to six people in San Diego.

“Before it was like 3,000 cap venues and I was like ‘aw what we’ve missed it’ so still trying to hit that number one in America.”

Co-host Chris Toal replied saying: “That’s mental isn’t it. Quincy Jones – Motown has got a hand in The View getting back into America.”

Grado then asked: “It just shows you, you do need to go through a lot of stuff like that when you’re trying to get into America – letters and lawyers. Were you down at the embassy and all that for meetings?”

Falconer replied: “Yeah man. I’ve done it all, I was sitting with Jamie Oliver – of all people – he was there and he was like ‘yeah I’ve been through the same trouble mate’.

“He was telling me what to say before I went up.”

With Falconer leaving the hosts in stitches with his impression of the TV chef, Stephen Purdon then said: “That’s a sketch in itself – Kyle Falconer from The View chewing the fat with Jamie Oliver.”

Falconer then replied: “It is a weird thing.

“I’ve been there recently in the past couple of years just doing wee writing things and that and every time I get pulled aside – if there’s any conviction ever, you get pulled aside.

“[But every time] I just pray and hope every time ‘aw they’re past all that they’ll let us in’.”

The cheeky Dundonian revealed that he now doesn’t get interviewed by someone wearing gloves and so takes that as a positive.

He said: “Look at my wee face, I’m clean shaven, I’m dressed in my best gear and they’re like ‘to the side sir’.

“There used to be the glove – they used to get the glove out – but now there’s no glove so I’m getting better.”

The View originate from Dundee and hold a large fanbase throughout Scotland, with three of their five albums thus far topping the Scottish Albums Chart.

The band are probably best known for their 2007 single Same Jeans, which reached number three on the UK Singles Chart and later appeared on their platinum-selling debut album Hats Off to the Buskers.