Lewis Capaldi teases fans following Harry Styles Brits smooch

LEWIS CAPALDI teased fans on Twitter yesterday by asking them how it felt to see him “living their dream” following his Brits smooch with Harry Styles.

The Bathgate, West Lothian native has rapidly ascended to the top of the pop charts and has a second album that fans are eagerly awaiting.

The 26-year-old appeared at the Brit Awards on Saturday where he was nominated alongside Styles for Song of the Year, but couldn’t best the former One Direction man’s effort.

The Scottish singer embraced his fellow crooner.

Styles took to the stage and thanked several people including Capaldi who was awaiting his mate at the bottom of the stairs following the speech.

Footage from a TikTok video shared via Capaldi’s account yesterday shows the singer approaching Styles, grabbing his face and giving him a quick peck on the lips before sharing an embrace.

The video then cuts to Capaldi after the exchange, as he jokes: “I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips, I am fully erect.”

The Scots crooner shared his video to Twitter yesterday teasing fans by saying: “How does it feel seeing someone else live your dream x”

His post has since attracted over 58,000 likes and more than 900 comments from fans of the pair who reacted in hilarity to the smooch.

One user said: “I don’t know if I want to be you or Harry more.”

Another replied: “How does it feel to have kissed both Niall and Harry now?”

A third added: “It’s so so bad, I love you but I hate you at the same time.”

A fourth punned on the Brits accidentally misnaming Capaldi at the event, saying: “I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to live my dream but you so congrats Sam Capaldi.”

A fifth joked: “It hurts but I’m happy for you.”

Capaldi is set for a busy summer of touring including two massive nights at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

The singer’s second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is set to be released on 19 May this year.

This will follow his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which was released back in 2019.

This album peaked at number one in the UK and Ireland, and was certified gold a week after its release, going on to become the best selling album in the UK in 2019 and 2020.