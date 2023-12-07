BRITS have been left divided after a “jobsworth” local left a bizarre warning note on the windscreen of a parked motorhome.

Mino Junior was the recipient of the letter last week when they parked their vehicle on the side of a road with their wheels overlaid on the kerb of the verge next to it.

Pictured: The note. (C) Facebook.

However, Mino allegedly returned to find a strange note threatening that a report had been made to the council after they had “damaged” the grass with their parking.

Mino claims though, that there are currently no laws preventing them from using the parking spot that they allege to have used every fortnight since summer.

They also added that another motorhome had allegedly been parked at the other end of the road and had received no letter of warning.

An image shows the letter written in black Sharpie which reads: “Your vehicle has been reported to the council. You are damaging the grass verge.

“Do not park here.”

Further images show Mino’s vehicle parked with two wheels on the kerb – with each tyre visibly laid over the grass on the verge.

Taking to social media on Sunday, they shared the bizarre letter and pleaded with Brits for advice on what to do.

They wrote in the post: “Opinions please.

“I got this note on my windscreen today at one of my regular park ups (I come here for one, sometimes two nights every week or every fortnight) that I have been coming to since the summer.

“Never had a problem and this is the first visit here in over a month.

“I park at the end of the road, opposite flats on either side of the road, and park with two wheels on the kerb to: A) Make my large 4×4 motorhome level and B) To make it easier to get past as people park on both sides of the road.

“Again, never with any trouble before. I’ve attached photos of the ‘damage’ I’ve caused and another to give you an idea of how near I am to the end of the road.

“The last photo is of another motorhome that is always parked at the other end of the road, also on the verge.

Pictured: The alleged damage. (C) Facebook.

“Unfortunately, my dashcam had turned itself off this morning to conserve my battery before this note was left.

“My question: if this happened to you, would you ignore the note and return as per habit, or would you go elsewhere?

“I checked the local council site. It says, ‘A specific ban on parking on the pavement or verge must be in place for enforcement action to be taken.’

“There are no signs here that say such a ban is in place.”

The post received hundreds of likes and comments as many were left divided on what to do – with one even claiming the note had been written by an elderly man in his 70s.

Nigel Cartwright wrote: “What about the entire tree that was sacrificed for that paper? Grass takes no time to grow but trees for paper are decades, even hundreds of years old.”

Tom White said: “Probably outstayed [your] welcome. I’d move on elsewhere.”

Helen Bonner commented: “What a jobsworth.”

Johnny Quinn added: “Simple answer, don’t park on the grass.

“As long as you’re not causing an obstruction on the road you are just as entitled to park there as anyone else, providing your vehicle is taxed and insured.”

Linda Las Unas wrote: “Move on and find a new park up.”

Jordan Kay said: “I would completely ignore that. They don’t own their land, so not their say.”