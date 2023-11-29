A VILE Scots carer has been removed from the register after failing to inform his employer of his charge for over 20,000 “indecent photos” of children.

Kevin Kenny was found guilty of possessing thousands of photographs and pseudo-photographs on three different devices whilst employed at Renaissance Care (Scotland) Limited between 2016-2022.

SSSC Logo

The disgraced support worker from Edinburgh plead guilty to possessing indecent images at Edinburgh Sherriff Court on 4 July 2023 but avoided jail in a later appearance in the dock.

Instead, he was placed on a supervision order and on the Sex Offenders Register for two years and sentenced to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

However, the 46-year-old failed to inform his employer of the initial charge by Police Scotland between September 2022 – June 2023, instead carrying on working in his role as a care assistant with a “lack of insight or regret”.

Watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) made the decision to remove Kenny from the register following a hearing due to “very serious concerns about [his] behaviour”.

They wrote in their report: “Social service workers are expected to obey the law and to uphold public trust and confidence in social services.

“Social service workers must recognise the authority they have and not put themselves or other people at risk or behave, while in or outside work, in a way which would bring their suitability to work in social services into question.

“You have been convicted of possessing indecent photographs of children or pseudo photographs.

“This is an extremely serious offence, involving behaviour which violates the basic tenets of the profession.”

Kenny showed no regret for his offence, with the panel explaining: “Due to the lack of insight shown into the offence and the apparent underlying issue with values and the serious nature of the behaviour, the SSSC considers that there is an ongoing risk to vulnerable children who use services.

“Your behaviour breached public trust and undermines confidence in the profession and is fundamentally incompatible with registration.

“A reasonable member of the public, in possession of all the facts and circumstances of the case, would have very serious concerns about the behaviour and would consider the reputation of the profession to be damaged by your registration with the SSSC.

The panel agreed that Kenny was not fit to practice, stating: “Your behaviour breaches public trust and undermines confidence in the profession.

“The SSSC is concerned that you may be unfit to be a member of a caring and responsible profession due to your underlying values and attitudes.

“You have not shown any insight or regret.

“The timeframe of your conviction indicates that your behaviour was prolonged. The victims of your behaviour were children, and your behaviour was an abuse of trust.

“You have not cooperated with the SSSC’s investigation. Your impairment is such that more serious action is required.

“A warning would not adequately address the seriousness of the public protection or public intertest concerns arising from your impairment as the behaviour sits at the highest end of the spectrum of seriousness.

“There is a risk of repetition as no insight has been shown.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”