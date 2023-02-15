Newen Connect announce new sales appointment ahead of Film Market

THE EUROPEAN annual Film Market gets underway in Berlin this week and Newen Connect, a broadcast media production group, has promoted Alice Damiani to SVP International Film Sales.

In her new role, Damiani will take on responsibility for identifying and championing new cinema projects from TF1 Studio, a raft of acclaimed film production talent from within the Newen Studios Group, as well as those from third parties.

She will also oversee the international distribution and sales of Newen Connect’s current and future slate of titles, as well as its back catalogue of over 1000 titles, which includes English and non-English cinema classics such as Muriel’s Wedding, The Piano and La Vie En Rose.

Damiani has spent most of her career in distribution and was previously VP International

Cinema Sales at TF1 Studio (part of Newen Connect since 2022), having joined the company in 2017.

She was previously International Sales Manager at France Télévisions Distribution Nand Doc & Film International and spent the early part of her career working with Pyramide Distribution.

Rodolphe Buet, CEO of Newen Connect said: “As we continue to build and broaden our

range of premium cinema titles supporting the TF1 Studio line up, those fantastic Inhouse

producers who recently joined Newen Studios and some of the industry’s most respected

talent and production companies, I can think of nobody better to lead our team.

“Alice has a fantastic track record in identifying entertaining projects that offer a strong narrative, which both delight audiences and drive global sales.”

Alice Damiani added: “I’m thrilled to be leading the cinema sales team at an important

point in Newen Connect’s growth phase.

“We already have a fantastic catalogue of some of the most iconic cinema titles, and as I look at our upcoming slate, I’m very proud of the range of projects we have coming through, made by – and featuring – some of the very best talent in the business.”

Newen Connect is bringing a number of new titles to this year’s Berlinale, with a line-up that includes comedy drama Funny Birds, directed by Marco La Via and Hannah Ladoul.

It will star Andrea Riseborough, Catherine Deneuve and Morgan Saylor and produced by

Julien Madon, Aimée Buidine, Melita Toscan du Plantier and Raphaël Gindre, with Martin

Scorsese as executive producer; comedy called Open Season that is produced by Starman Films and Curiosa Films, directed by Frédéric Forestier and Antonin Fourlon and starring Didier Bourdon, Camille Lou, Hakim Jemili, and Thierry Lhermitte.

The UGC- and Les Films du 24- produced Mr Putifar’s Wacky Plan starring Christian Clavier and Isabelle Nanty and directed by Pierre-François Martin-Laval.

Newen Connect will also be screening three titles over the first three days of the Festival:

Philippe Lacheau comedy Alibi.com 2, produced by Axel Films Production.

This will be starring Philippe Lacheau, Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali, Elodie Fontan, Nathalie Baye, Didier Bourdon, Gérard Jugnot, Arielle Dombasle; Radar Films’ self-discovery drama ON THE WANDERING PATHS written by Denis Imbert and starring Academy Award winner, Jean Dujardin, Jonathan Zaccaï, Joséphine Japy and Izïa Higelin.

Another comedy, Our Tiny Little Wedding, a comedy produced by Mikael Abecassis, directed by Frédéric Quiring and starring Camille Lou and Ahmed Sylla.