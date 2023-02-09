A MUM has divided opinion over her decision to evict her stepdaughter after she has been coming home in the early hours of the morning and waking her family up.

The anonymous mum-of-three explained that her stepdaughter has been living with the family for five years and suffers from many issues due to past troubles.

The mum has also claimed that her stepdaughter’s nan has offered to give her a home. (C) Mumsnet

She went on to explain that even though the 20-year-old has a full-time job and pays rent, she often comes home at 4am and disturbs her young siblings, seven and five, who then attend school exhausted.

The 45 year-old added that the unnamed daughter often bangs on the front door or rings the doorbell in the early hours due to having lost her keys, and proceeds to sing loudly whilst cooking.

However, despite many attempts to alleviate the situation, including moving her stepdaughter’s bedroom closer to the front door, no improvement has been seen, leaving the mum at her wits’ end.

The mum now feels that her only option is to evict her stepdaughter, choosing to give her 24 hours notice that she is changing the locks.

She wrote in her post this morning: “Changing the locks so stepdaughter can’t do this anymore. Stepdaughter is 20 and has lived with us since age 15.

“Terrible teen issues and dear partner’s ex couldn’t cope anymore. Nothing much has changed, [she still has] issues.

“Stepdaughter works full time and goes out nearly every night, coming home at 2/3/4 am and waking us all up. We have two younger children and it’s affecting them severely.

“She pays us rent but doesn’t clean up after herself at all and I feel like I’m running a hotel service. I’ve told [my] partner locks are getting changed tomorrow and her stuff packed up.

Many were quick to oppose the mum’s decision. (C) Mumsnet

“Given so many chances for her to change.

“She can get a room somewhere in a shared house. I’ve had enough, I can’t have my children woken nearly every night – it’s affecting their schooling as they are exhausted (they are seven and five).

“75% of the time she can’t find her keys so rings the doorbell and bangs on the door. If she finds her keys she slams the door so hard that [it] wakes us up.

“She then proceeds to sing/talk to herself, starts trying to cook etc. She says all the right things – that she’s sorry and won’t do it again – 24 hours later it’s the same thing and this has been for nearly a year now.

“I’ve spent hours calmly explaining the impact and trying to find ways around it, even switching rooms but she still is waking everyone as [she] is either knocking/ringing doorbell or phoning and walking round everywhere making so much noise.

“I am meant to have work tomorrow too and I feel nauseous with tiredness most days.

“She seems to think if she can survive on a few hours of sleep that I’m overreacting but it’s different when you’re 20 and can manage that then get up, drink a disgusting energy drink and carry on.

“I’m 45 and I feel horrendous. I feel like I’ve aged 10 years in one year because of this.”

The mum received a mixed bag of reactions with many users opposing her decision, whilst others fully supported it.

One person said: “She sounds ridiculously selfish. She’s 20, not a child.

“She needs to grow up. Her father needs to take the lead in resolving this however, not just leave it to you, because that isn’t fair.

Pictured: Mumsnet logo (C) Mumsnet

Another person wrote: “Woah, no way on Earth I would just change the locks on a young adult unless they were a very serious risk to our safety. I would leave any partner who did what you’re suggesting.

“Surely you need to give her notice to find a safe place to live. I’m horrified.”

A third added: “I think you need to calm down and stop the dramatic behaviour, this is real life not some TV show.

“She obviously shouldn’t be waking everyone up and leaving a mess, but what you propose has the potential to blow apart family relationships.

“What does her dad say, is he ok with this? No one would kick my child out like this.”

Another commented: “She sounds a bit troubled and I feel a bit sorry for her but you’re right, if she won’t respect everybody’s needs, she needs to go.”

A fifth person said: “Give her a month to move out. Changing locks is an awful thing to do.

“You should have given her notice to leave before things got to this stage. Any more ringing the doorbell she’s out there and then – you’ve been far too soft.”