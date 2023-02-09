Royal Highland Show seeks new exhibitors for stand at “biggest Show yet”

THE ROYAL Highland Show is inviting new exhibitors to apply for a stand at what it anticipates as “one of the biggest Shows ever”.

As many as 210,000 showgoers are expected to pass through the gates of the Ingliston showground from 22-25 June to celebrate Scotland’s best showcase of food, farming, and rural life.

As Scotland’s largest outdoor event, the Show acts as a unique chance for businesses to network with a wide cross-section of visitors.

New for 2023 is a buyers event which will see food, drink, and homeware businesses showcase their wares to an audience of well-known brands.

The Royal Highland Show predicts this year’s iteration will be “one of the biggest” yet.

The Show hopes this will act as a chance to present products in person to key contacts in the sector, who are otherwise hard to reach.

Further details of this event are set to be confirmed in the coming months.

A further addition to this year’s Royal Highland Show is the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championship, attracting competitors from over 30 countries and providing even greater retail opportunities for exhibitors.

Over 800 businesses traded at the 2022 Show, selling everything from agricultural machinery and clothing to motor vehicles and food & drink.

In particular, traders within the categories of food & drink and lifestyle are being encouraged to apply this year.

A recent economic impact report highlighted that the Royal Highland Show contributes £39.5m to Edinburgh’s economy, more than Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Research found visitors spend an average of £147 across all areas of the Show, including agricultural equipment and food and drink.

Jim Warnock, RHASS Chairman, commented: “Our traders are a key factor in making the Royal Highland Show what it is – an iconic event showcasing the very best of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.

“With an average spend of around £150 per visitor, the retail opportunities for businesses are significant, not to mention the potential for networking with other traders and suppliers.

“Plus, with our new buyers event extending the commercial opportunities for exhibitors even further, this Show is certainly not one not to be missed.”