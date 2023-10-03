SCOTS FARMERS were celebrated in the capital over the weekend at a special Thanksgiving service to celebrate the hard work of the harvest.

The service, organised by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) took place on Sunday at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The service gave thanks for an abundant harvest and raised awareness about the importance of Scottish agriculture and pay tribute to the hardworking farmers who make it all possible.

A combine harvester parked on the Royal Mile as part of a Harvest Thanksgiving celebration at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables were also on display, generously provided by local farmers from East and West Lothian.

The bountiful fruits were donated to charities including The Salvation Army, Cyrenians and Social Bite.

The combine and tractor were provided by RHASS Director Bill Gray of Prestonhall Farm.

The Harvest Thanksgiving was led by Rev Sigrid Marten, Associate Minister of St Giles’ Cathedral.

Speaking today, Reverend Sigrid Marten said: “We are very excited that we have been able to work closely together with the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland to highlight the vital role that Scottish farmers play in providing great quality food.

“Bringing farming equipment to the Royal Mile is one way to remind us of our dependence on those who work hard to produce our food.”

For further information about the work of RHASS, visit rhass.org.uk