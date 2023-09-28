Scots farmers to be celebrated at Harvest Thanksgiving

SCOTTISH farmers are set to be celebrated for their hard work in fields during the harvest season.

The Royal Highland & Agriculture Society of Scotland (RHASS) will host an inaugural Harvest Thanksgiving this Sunday at the historic St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

(C) Sha Ro/Unsplash.

This extraordinary event will honour the hard work of Scottish farmers and primary food producers, whilst highlighting the need to reduce food waste.

From 11am to 12pm, the free-to-attend Harvest Thanksgiving event will bring the countryside right into the heart of Edinburgh with a tractor and combine harvester on proud display in Parliament Square beside the Cathedral.

The event will feature a display of ‘wonky’ seasonal fruits and vegetables, typically rejected by supermarkets, to create a vibrant display.

The produce will be generously donated by local farmers from East and West Lothian, and afterwards it will be donated to charities including The Salvation Army, Cyrenians and Social Bite.

Open to everyone, the Harvest Thanksgiving will feature a heartwarming Sunday ‘all and no-faith’ service with readings by former RHASS Chaplain Angus Morrison.

The featured tractors are kindly provided by RHASS Director, Bill Gray MBE.

RHASS Chairman, Jim Warnock, commented:

“Our first Harvest Thanksgiving celebration will celebrate the resilience and tireless efforts of Scotland’s farming community, all while supporting great charities.

“RHASS champions rural Scotland and all those who work in it, and at this time of year they are under huge pressure.

“Join us at St Giles Cathedral this Sunday to show our appreciation for those who put food on our tables.”

The Harvest Thanksgiving service will be led by Rev Sigrid Marten, Associate Minister of St Giles’ Cathedral. She said:

“We are very excited that we have been able to work closely together with the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland to draw the attention of passers-by, not only to our Harvest Thanksgiving Service on Sunday which they are welcome to join, but also to highlight the vital role that Scottish farmers play in providing great quality food.

“Bringing farming equipment to the Royal Mile is one way to remind us of our dependence on those who work hard to produce our food.

“We are also very grateful to local farmers for all the donations of vegetables that will be used to decorate the sanctuary of St Giles’ Cathedral for Harvest Sunday which will be later given to people most in need.”