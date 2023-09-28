A SHOCKING video shows the moment that an alleged delivery courier and a customer get into a heated debate – in the back of the delivery van.

Annie Andrayas from Southend-on-Sea, Essex was awaiting an important parcel from DPD and claims that she had stayed home on Saturday, so she didn’t miss the delivery.

The mum-of-one was left fuming when she was sent a notification that she had missed the parcel being delivered.

Annie, herself a self-employed delivery driver, decided to take matters into her own hands and went searching for the delivery driver so her son’s birthday wasn’t ruined.

Video shows Annie approaching the back of a DPD van in Southend-on-Sea already involved in an argument with the driver of the van.

The driver is in the back of the van scanning parcels and getting on with his job whilst Annie pleads with him to get her parcel.

The 38-year-old can be heard screaming: “I just want my damn f*g 21 year-old’s birthday present.”

The man shouts back: “Hey, f*g get out. Get out.”

Annie can be heard saying to the man who stops scanning parcels: “’I’m f*g filming you.”

The man responds: “I’ll f*g film you.”

He can then be seen lifting up his phone and appears to be recording Annie to document the experience from his view.

Annie fumes: “You didn’t come in the block.”

Seemingly wanting to end the shouting match, the driver takes a moment to begin searching for Annie’s package.

Annie claims to still be “traumatised” from the experience. (C) Annie Andrayas.

The driver replies: “Let me know where is it [sic].”

He appears baffled and unaware of where the parcel is in the van as he adds: “How am I supposed to know?”

Annie explains that her building has buzzers as the driver searches through the parcels for Annie’s package.

He then asks for her name as Annie replies tearfully: “It’s Annie Andrayas.”

The hardworking mum is overcome with emotion and left exasperated by the ordeal, weeping: “I tried to come for you yesterday. I’ve been waiting all day.”

The man, appearing to find the lego set parcel, says: “Listen. I don’t deal with these things. Call customer services.”

Annie replies: “I did.”

The argument comes to an end as Annie jumps out of the van with parcel in hand and she asks the driver his name.

However, the DPD driver appears unwilling to answer and responds: “You know my name.”

Annie ends her recording by letting the driver know the clip is going on the internet.

The mum took to social media yesterday morning to share the shocking footage, writing: “Angry DPD driver caught not delivering parcels and confronted.

Pictured: Annie and her 21 year-old son. (C) Annie Andrayas.

“This is not how I expected to be treated after running after him and asking for my parcel.”

The post received thousands of likes and comments as many were left divided on who was in the wrong.

One person wrote: “He’s not even got your parcel. He had to search for it.”

Another said: “He’s sacked. [You] should take a pic with the door open. Just say you’ve not received it. He will after pay.”

A third commented: “Karma will get you.”

A fourth added: “Grass.”

Another replied: “Maybe think about the pressure the driver is on gets over 100 deliveries to do. Traffic and all end up going home at 9pm it’s a hard life.”

Speaking to Annie today, she said: “I ordered a very expensive Lego set directly from the supplier. I’m a single mum self employed working seven days a week.

“This Lego was for my son’s 21st birthday present his main gift. It was set to be delivered on Saturday. I stayed home to wait for it.

“I then got a notification on Saturday saying he’d missed us but he didn’t attempt to deliver – I went out straight away, got in my car and started driving around the streets, looking for him while on the phone to DPD customer service.

“I explained the situation and they informed me that they would get the driver to return. He didn’t.

“On Sunday around midday I got a notification saying he was minutes away.

“I was standing by my buzzer, waiting. A couple minutes later, another notification said he missed us – baring in mind it’s my son’s actual birthday at this point.

“I ran out the door, went downstairs and jumped in my car to find him at the other end of the concourse, sitting in the back of the van, just scanning parcels.

“I approached him as he was getting in the van and asked if he was the courier in question. I’d parked in front of the van he jumped out screaming at me to move and I said I wouldn’t ‘till he gave me the parcel.

“I seriously thought he was going to assault me. He walked to the back of the van and went in still screaming at me then I started recording.

“I managed to get back to my building and in the lift before I completely broke down into tears. Needless to say, my poor son didn’t have the best start to his 21st but this Mumma was gonna make sure her boy had his present I worked so hard for.

“The worst part is, I’ve been a delivery driver myself. I’ve worked for Yodel, Just Eat and Deliveroo, along with several other companies and never in a million years would I ever treat a customer or person like this.

“I have the parcel now – he gave it to me at the end of the video. Then, he got in and bashed the van up over the cobbles to get round me.

“Really terrible service from this driver. I just wanted to say that on the plus side I have deliveries from them weekly – usually from a driver called Nina and she’s amazing and friendly always comes in. Good communication with her and no problems at all.

“I am still shaken up about the whole ordeal.”

DPD have been approached for comment.