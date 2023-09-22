A SCOTS carer has been struck off after she was found to have made “racist” comments towards an elderly service user.

Audrey Haswell was removed from the register on Thursday after a slew of derogatory comments and abusive messages towards service users in her care.

Pictured: Audrey Haswell. (C) Facebook.

The 52 year-old from Pollock, Glasgow had been employed as a Care Partner at Parkhouse Manor Care Home when the incidents transpired between April and October 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that Haswell had committed several offences including shouting at service users as well as mocking other service users for their accents.

The former carer was to have shouted at service user DD: “I’ve never been battered before in my life so you can try it.”

She was also found to have mocked another service user (CC), imitating the vulnerable woman’s accent, making up words in an act of racial bullying as well as stating to CC: “I don’t speak Punjabi or Hindu.”

In addition to the slew of racially motivated actions, Haswell was found to have laughed while spraying shower water into a service user’s face, as well as making fun of another’s weight, stating to a colleague: “It’s a salad she needs, you seen the size of her”.

The SSSC removed Haswell from the register last week, stating: “Social service workers should not abuse, neglect or harm service users.

“By spraying water deliberately into resident AA’s face, your behaviour could have caused AA distress. It was abusive and cruel.

“Your behaviour also put AA at risk of physical harm because this could make them fearful to request help with personal care and put their health and wellbeing at risk.

“This behaviour falls far below the acceptable standard of care expected of a social service worker.

“Social service workers must respect the views of people who use services and work in a way which promotes diversity and respect for different cultures and values.

“You made racist and derogatory comments about a resident and you mocked CC’s spoken language and accent.

“Your behaviour was racist as well as insulting to a resident of a different cultural background which is unacceptable in any circumstances.”

The SSSC panel added that Haswell had shown no remorse for her behaviour and this was a concern that was factored into the decision.

They stated: “There is a pattern of behaviour of making racist or threatening and derogatory comments to service users and colleagues.

“This behaviour gives rise to significant values concerns. You sprayed water deliberately into a resident’s face and laughed which is behaviour that gives serious concern regarding your values.

“You have demonstrated no insight or remorse for your actions. You had only been in the sector for a short time and have not been employed in the sector since the behaviour took place.

“Therefore, we are unable to comment on any past or subsequent positive practice. You have not engaged with the SSSC investigation.

Pictured: Parkhouse Manor Care Home, Glasgow. (C) Google Maps.

“Therefore, the SSSC has concluded that there is a risk of similar behaviour being repeated.

“There is a need to protect service users from physical and emotional harm. There is a real risk of physical and emotional harm being caused if your behaviour were to be repeated.”

The watchdog removed the care worker and handed down their decision whilst stating: “Your behaviour, as stated, is fundamentally incompatible with the values of the profession.

“A fully informed member of the public would expect a finding of impairment to be made in this case, given the factors as outlined above.”

“A warning would not be appropriate as the behaviour is extremely serious. A warning would give no protection to service users or the public.

“A condition would not be appropriate because there are no conditions which could be placed on you which would address the ongoing public protection concerns. You have not demonstrated any insight into your behaviour

“A condition would not be workable or enforceable. A warning plus conditions would not be appropriate due to the reasons outlined above.

“A Suspension Order would not be appropriate as your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continuing registration.

“The interests of people who use services and the public would not be sufficiently protected by any period of suspension.

“There is little evidence you acknowledge your failings and the pattern of behaviour and lack of insight suggest the behaviour is likely to be repeated.

“For the reasons outlined above a Suspension Order plus conditions would not be appropriate.

“The SSSC considers a Removal Order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

The ruling came into effect on Thursday the 14th of September 2023.

Speaking today, Haswell has confirmed that she plans to appeal this decision from the SSSC.

Parkhouse Manor have declined to comment.