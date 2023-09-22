Scots, it’s never too late to exercise

It’s never too late to exercise. This article investigates the essential benefits of exercise in later life and why it’s never too late to start to exercise.

In our formative years when we were dating, going to the Gym was much easier as we are typically renting, have no children and seem to have more time to enjoy the Gym or fitness activities such as football or other club sports.

How late is too late to exercise?

Some form of exercise is required at all ages, so it is never too late! If you are 9 or 90, functional exercise is good for your health. The NHS has recognised this in Scotland and put a new initiative in place for Paediatric Care. As we get older, how we train must alter to match our physical ability, which can vary dramatically from person to person. If you have been active much of your adult life, you could either be worn out or still strong and active. Wherever you are on the spectrum, exercise and functional fitness will help keep you healthy. It is vital to ascertain what type of exercise would help you most.

Personal Trainers can help

If you are late to exercise, using a personal trainer could be a brilliant way to help you get into the correct type of fitness programme for you and your fitness goals. We have mentioned functional fitness a few times, and this is fitness designed to help you with your daily movements, lifting, reaching, pushing and pulling. These exercises are designed to support your regular mechanical movements, so training them provides positive mobility and should allow this for longer.

According to health.harvard.edu – “An observational study published online March 8, 2019, by JAMA Network Open links exercise to a lower risk for early death, even if you wait until middle age to start a regular routine. Researchers analysed health and exercise surveys from 315,000 older adults in the 1990s, then followed up to see who was still alive in 2011. Compared with people who never exercised, older adults who’d exercised consistently since they were teenagers had a 36% lower risk of dying during the study period.”

Studies prove exercise helps

These studies and many like them identify the reduced death rates, which can be attributed to many things. Exercise helps the cardiovascular and circulatory systems in your body, and it usually coincides with someone concerned with health and wellbeing taking more care of their diet. These two things significantly impact quality of life and length of life.

Where can exercise help in later life?

> Muscle Tone – Good muscle tone helps support joints and positive movements. It means that you can perform daily tasks more easily.

> Circulation – Improved circulation from exercise means more oxygenated blood to muscles, vessels and parts of your body that may not typically get as much access to the nutrients and oxygen provided.

> Cardio health – A stronger heart will help prevent illness and improve your chances of avoiding a cardiac event.

> Hormones – Increases in hormone production will keep you looking and feeling younger. It is proven that certain hormones generated by exercise benefit your body’s wellbeing and efficiency, such as metabolising food, testosterone levels, and more. Hormones are the body’s way of carrying vital messages to other body parts, and this can be for repair and maintenance.

> Stability and balance – With exercise comes stability and balance, and these benefits are essential in later life. In 2020, according to MedRxiv, 6,410 deaths were reported from falls, with 5,850 coming from those >65 years. Falls that lead to hip fractures and immobility eventually shorten life and lead to mortality. 90% of recorded deaths from falls resulted from elderly falls.

What can you do?

Start now – Studies suggest that even taking a brisk walk, cycling if you can or working out strengthens your muscles.

Start your journey into fitness by choosing any of the activities mentioned. You can join a Gym or find a personal trainer to help you craft an exercise plan. Once confident working with them, in the gym or at home, continue independently. Whichever route you take, there are many ways to get active and some brilliant equipment out there to do it.

Home Fitness

Space is an issue if you train at home often, so choosing the essential equipment will be necessary. If you are looking for smaller items, then products like Kettlebells or Dumbbells can be an unbelievable and low-cost solution you can use at home.

Think simply

Dumbbells are a simple but highly effective fitness tool, and here is why. Dumbbells are easy to store and relatively low cost. You can order a selection and racks to hold them, occupying limited space. You can use Dumbbells to work the upper and lower body, so work arms, legs and core. There are many styles of Dumbbells in the market, so consider reviewing Dumbell Weight Ranges before you make your purchase. Start light and work your way up. It is important to choose a sensible weight for your strength and age. Doing so will ensure that you maintain your exercise because it is more manageable and, therefore, enjoyable.

Act now!

With the possibility of a *36% lower risk of dying, considering implementing fitness into your life should be a priority. We have identified and confirmed that it is never too late to begin exercise and that the benefits are seen in absolute numbers.

Choose today to make that change; whether you are 22 or 72, you won’t regret it. Better fitness means a better quality of life, and who doesn’t want that? We hope that you found this article enjoyable and informative. You will find more wellbeing articles on Deadline News in our wellbeing category.