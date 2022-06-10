Special gin launched to celebrate 200 years of the Royal Highland Show

A SPECIAL limited-edition gin has been launched to celebrate 200 years since the first Royal Highland Show.

Craft distillers Avva Scottish Gin were tasked with creating a beverage fit to commemorate the event’s landmark anniversary.

Prior to the event settling at its Islington home in 1960, the Royal Highland Show used to tour around eight regions each year.

This travelling history has been infused into the gin, with each bottle containing botanicals from the areas rooted in the Show’s past.

Both the inside and outside of the bottles reflect on the Show’s history.

The bespoke recipe includes dandelion, mint, nettle, red clover and honey.

There are also some secret ingredients hidden away in the drink, creating what is described as a “classic juniper-forward Scottish gin”.

Highland show winners from years gone by have also been recognised as part of the launch, with paintings of victorious animals etched onto the bottle.

Artist John Sherrif brought to life a Leicester tup, while a Clydesdale stallion and a polled Angus were painted by Gourley Steel.

All three artworks are displayed in Ingliston House, which hosts the show’s organisers the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

RHASS Chairman, Bill Gray, commented: “Avva Scottish Gin is a perfect example of a brand that is innovating and using their position in the Highlands & Islands to their advantage – their unique location allows them to create a delicious, high-quality craft gin.

“The eight regional botanicals blend perfectly with one another and we hope Highland Show fans will join us in raising a glass to 200 years of this very special show!”

Launched in 2016 by Moray Distillery Ltd, Avva Scottish Gin is distilled in Elgin, part of the Speyside region famous for its alcoholic exports.

Jill Brown, Distiller and Director at Moray Distillery Ltd, said: “The distillation is carried out using a botanical basket on our still, Jessie-Jean, who is the UK’s first Scottish-made gin still.

“The Royal Highland Show is an event I’ve personally attended for around 20 years, initially to help show North Country Cheviot sheep and since 2016 with my company, which initially was an idea born out of visit to the food hall at the show.”

According to The Gin Cooperative, there were approximately 179 individual Scottish Gin brands on the market by the end of 2021.

It also states that there were a combined 646 Scottish brands available to buy.

The latest will mark the 200-year anniversary of the Royal Highland Show, which takes place at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh on 23-26 June.

Tickets are only available on a pre-purchased basis online, and can be bought from the Royal Highland Show’s website.