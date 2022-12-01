Royal Highland Show opens applications for returning exhibitors  

THE ROYAL Highland Show has now begun inviting returning trade exhibitors to confirm their stands for the 2023 Show.

The Royal Highland Show have said they anticipate 2023 to be one of “the biggest Shows ever”, with visitors from across the globe.

Around 200,000 showgoers will be welcomed through the gates of the Ingliston showground from 22 to 25 June 2023 to celebrate a showcase of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life.

In a recent development, the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championship will also take place during 2023 Royal Highland Show.

The Royal Highland Show are now inviting returning trade exhibitors to confirm their stands for the 2023 Show.

Hopes are high that these events will attract exhibitors from over 30 countries and providing even greater retail opportunities for exhibitors.

A recent economic impact report highlighted that the Royal Highland Show contributes £39.5m to Edinburgh’s economy, more than Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Visitors spend an average of £147 across all areas of the Show, including agricultural equipment and food and drink.

2022 RHS exhibitors will receive a proposal from Show organisers with the choice to accept, query or decline their place at the 2023 Show.

The deadline for applications has been set as 23 January when exhibitors on the waitlist and new exhibitor applications will be reviewed.

Jim Warnock, RHASS Chairman, commented: “The Royal Highland Show is one of the best shop windows Scotland and the rural sector at large has to offer.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for traders to reach thousands of people and tap into this unique sales platform.

“The retail opportunities of the Show are further bolstered by this recent economic report, which outlined the significant impact of the Show on Edinburgh’s economy.

“In addition to this, next year’s exhibitors have the added benefit of the Golden Shears attracting an even larger international audience to the Show.”

