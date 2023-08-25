A MUM has been left furious after buyers asked for multiple viewings of her home – including one four hours long and another whilst she was on holiday.

The anonymous woman explained how her house is due to be sold in two weeks’ time after sealing the deal in July but has since had the pesky persistent buyers requesting repeated viewings.

Many supported the mum while others felt she should let the buyers in. (C) Mumsnet.

She explained that she and her partner had already accommodated two viewings, with one arranged at the four-bed property last minute whilst the couple were away on holiday.

Another saw the buyers saunter around the property for four hours, leaving the mum at the end of her tether with the buyers now requesting yet another viewing at the expense of her work hours.

She concluded that the couple had pushed her over the edge after they sent a cheeky email which seemed to imply that she was under no levels of stress compared to the buyers.

The angry mum took to social media this morning to air her grievances, writing: “We’ve exchanged contracts on the sale of our house – completion is in two weeks (we’re in England).

“Pre-exchange we accommodated multiple viewings – of course. We felt it was just part of the process and seemed fair enough. We exchanged at the end of July.

“Since then, the buyer has asked for (and we’ve accommodated) two more viewings – one really last minute while they knew we were on holiday and away but we figured it out so they could come – and the second time one afternoon on a day they knew was a working day for us but was the only day/time that worked for them.

“We accommodated. They were here for four hours (the house is a pretty regular four-bed detached house in a village – not some pile somewhere with a million rooms and corridors).

“They’re coming again today – for the third time.

“They’ve even asked me to push out a work call I have in case they need longer than 90 minutes here (I told them about that to try to get a sense of how long they’ll be here for).

“Am I being unreasonable for feeling really quite put out? The house is utter chaos – boxes everywhere, dust all over because we’re actively packing. It doesn’t look good at all and it’s really stressing me out.

“I have been up until God-knows-what hour the past two nights and up with the sparrows the following mornings, trying to make things look a bit neater (not sure it’s made a difference) but the more I do, the angrier I get about it all.

“To top it off, the buyer sent us an email last night essentially saying ‘See you tomorrow’ but jibed that ‘I guess you’re more relaxed than we are.’

“Well that’s set me right off. I’m absolutely raging – they have no idea of all the s**t going on in our lives at the moment (the house move is only one element and probably the least stressful one).

“Please someone tell me I’m not being over-sensitive and they’re truly CFs (cheeky f***ers).

Pictured: One commenter gave their blunt opinion. (C) Mumsnet.

“Being tired and cranky isn’t helping me, no doubt, but we wouldn’t dream of heading to our sellers’ house now, when we’d been twice post-exchange already and when completion is in two weeks.

“So, this is really p***ing me off. I really need to not lose my st at them when they rock up later this morning.”

The post received dozens of comments as users were left divided on the approach the stressed-out mum should take to the brazen buyers.

One person wrote: “Cancel, cancel, cancel. They are being CFs.”

Another said: “I think I would let them come today rather than cancel last minute but when they arrive tell them that you need to go out in an hour and you’re sorry but they’ll have to be gone by then.”

A third commented: “Oh come on. The correct response to them asking you to push back your work appointment is ‘f**k off’.

“They are beyond unreasonable and you are being a total pushover.”

A fourth added: “You’ve exchanged. Bar a life changing catastrophe, the sale will now proceed.

“Let them in but be absolutely clear that they have 30 minutes max. Can you ask someone to call your mobile and use that as a reason they have to leave?”

A fifth wrote: “How did they manage to spin it out over four hours? And what could they possibly still need to see after that?”