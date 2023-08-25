SCOTLAND’S innovation summit is set to feature global experts alongside Scottish businesses, with three female future tech leaders announced as keynotes.

Can Do Innovation Summit is now in its fourth year and in-person for the first time since the pandemic, taking place at Glasgow’s Science Centre on 7 November 2023.

Businesses can connect with innovators and academics to explore how new technologies, leadership and business cultures can tackle challenges faced by Scottish industries.

AI-enabled fashion collection by Opé M, showcased at the Summit.

More than 800 delegates and 40 speakers are expected to take part in the summit, which is funded by Glasgow City Council, Scottish Enterprise and Innovate UK.

The summit has become a must-attend for Scottish businesses from all sectors.

This year’s event provides insights on innovating to navigate a tough economic climate and an increasingly virtual and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled world.

This year’s free-to-attend summit is spearheaded by female keynote speakers, with a focus on rapid advances towards a tech-driven, sustainable and virtual future.

The first of the three keynote speakers is Elena Cochero, Director of Emerging Tech at DowJones Live and Globally Recognised Tech Futurist.

Edafe Onerhime, Data Specialist and Global Financial Services Lead, will also speak. She was included in the Top Twenty Most Influential Women in Data 2023.

The third speaker is Opé M, Fashion Creative and Futurist and Top 3 Finalist at New York AI Fashion Week 2023.

Dr Susie Mitchell, Programme Director, Glasgow City of Science and Innovation (lead agency for the CAN DO Innovation Summit) said: “Scotland is already well regarded as a leader in innovation, but the pace of change has hugely accelerated.

“This summit will support start-ups and SMEs to make the most of AI and emerging technologies, key tools for businesses to thrive in a challenging economic climate.

“I’m also immensely proud to launch the summit with a line-up of local and global female experts, showcasing the talented women in tech and helping to inspire the next generation of diverse leaders.”

Other speakers and panellists for the event include Nick Rosa, Industry Technology Innovation Lead from Accenture, and Nicola Anderson, CEO of FinTech Scotland.

Delegates will hear from local and global experts who will share essential tech trends, insights and tools that allow businesses to keep up and stand out.

The Summit will also include a raft of business leaders from Scotland’s growing innovation clusters such as health tech, advanced manufacturing and the digital creative industries.

Keynote Elena Cochero, Director of Emerging Tech at DowJones Live, said: “No matter your industry there is so much noise when you look at innovation and trends, and what can apply to your business.

“I’m excited to be part of this important event to talk about building a technology manifesto on ‘the why’ and how companies must embed well-being, immersiveness, sustainability and ethics to ensure tech and innovation adoption is challenge-based and purpose-driven.

“I’ll also share information on essential emerging (and merging) tech that businesses need to know about to stay ahead of the curve and embrace a better future.”

The event will also include an immersive showcase, on Scotland’s largest IMAX screen, of Opé M’s AI-enabled fashion collection Emergence.